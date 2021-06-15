Entertainment
Can Marvel Streaming Shows Sell SUVs and Disney +?
Meet Loki of Asgard, god of evil and compact SUV launcher.
As Walt Disney Co.-owned Marvel unveils its latest Disney + series, Loki, which premiered last week, popular studio superheroes have teamed up with automaker Hyundai in an elaborate campaign to promote the new. Tucson and the company’s all-important streaming service.
The Marvel-produced vignettes, featuring Marvel shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the upcoming What If? Animated, mark the first time Disney has used multiple series in a partnership campaign to boost Disney +.
Superheroes have sold cars and other consumer goods before.
The Hulk sued Ant-Man for a can of Coke in a 2016 Super Bowl commercial ahead of the release of Captain America: Civil War. Chadwick Boseman drove a Lexus as the Black Panther in a 2018 spot made for this year’s big game. Hyundai worked with Marvel for an Iron Man edition of the 2019 Kona, which included an engraved Tony Stark signature.
VIDEO | 00:15
WandaVisions Elizabeth Olsen launches for Hyundai
Elizabeth Olsen as Marvels Wanda Maximoff in Hyundai Tucson Commercial
But the Disney + campaign is unusual because it uses multiple franchises to promote streaming content, said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of partnership marketing at Marvel Studios.
From a streaming perspective, a campaign like this has never been done before, she said. I am not aware of any automatic campaign at this level in the streaming space.
As the web of intrigue complicates the ties, the Disney-Hyundai campaign shows that studios are increasingly willing to unwrap their franchises for marketing purposes. Campaigns like this can encourage more entertainment companies to find increasingly creative ways to share their characters.
Their willingness to use their properties and characters and open them up is very different from the past, said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America. Media companies are thinking in a new and fresh way about partnering with brands. I think everyone is much more open-minded about the future of these partnerships.
The spots feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, appearing for the first time as the new Captain America since the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. .
Bulletin
In the entertainment business
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
In one snippet, Loki disappears with the Tesseract (as seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame) before bumping into tourists and leaving in a Hyundai. Loki’s Bond debuted as a short video on social media on Wednesday night; it drew 2 million viewers in 24 hours, according to Disney.
The unusual advertising surge comes as Disney + and Hyundai face huge competition.
Disney wants to focus on its line of original Marvel content at a time when its competitors, including Netflix and WarnerMedia with HBO Max, are promoting their own subscription services. Netflix and Disney + have seen subscriber growth slow after a streaming boom at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For South Korea-based Hyundai, which paid Disney an undisclosed amount to do the commercials, the Tucson is battling in the competitive small SUV space against more well-known rivals including Ford, Toyota and Honda. Connecting the car to a brand as popular as Marvels could help, Zepeda said.
People have their eyes in many places, but these shows have fans, she said. For us, being a part of this is quite unique.
The Marvel spots are part of a larger effort to use Disney properties, including ABCs The Bachelorette and ESPNs SportsCenter, in commercials for the vehicle after Hyundai skipped the last Super Bowl, where a 30-second ad hit. cost over $ 5 million.
What’s interesting is that it goes through different series, UCLA professor of marketing Aimee Drolet Rossi said of the Marvel campaign. Whether or not it is effective, we have to wait and see.
For Marvel, a key part of the campaign was to connect the ads to the ongoing stories of the various characters, a challenge for a franchise with a dizzying array of intrigue, personalities, and timelines. Filming the spots during the pandemic, which hampered Hollywood productions, added another layer of complications to the making of the commercials.
Got to step in and tell stories to the world, so it’s less about Loki being in an auto commercial, Hamilton said.
Marvel, which Disney bought for $ 4 billion in 2009, has a reputation for protecting its intellectual property, with studio president Kevin Feige carefully guiding franchises in more than 23 Disney + films and three shows to date.
This year’s lineup includes Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, shared with Sony. Animated series What if? debuts on Disney + this summer. Disney + shows are pivotal in shaping the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with WandaVision building the sequel to Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]