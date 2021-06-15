In the heights, actor-producer Lin-Manuel Miranda apologizes for the lack of Afro-Latino representation in the film-Entertainment News, Firstpost





In The Heights producer Lin-Manuel Miranda said he tries to portray a mosaic of this community but has failed.

Actor-singer Lin-Manuel Miranda was recently criticized for the lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino actors in the Warner Bros. musical In the height. Following this, he posted an apology on social media for the controversy that began last week. Speaking to her Twitter account, Miranda said: I see the discussion of the Afro-Latinx portrayal in our movie this weekend and it’s clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latinx community don’t feel enough represented, especially among the main roles. . He also admitted that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latinx portrayal, the work is not complete. Based on New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the film In the height was first appreciated for bringing up Latino stories and also for giving Afro-Latino culture a rare spotlight in Hollywood. Shortly after the film premiered in theaters and on HBO Max, people criticized it for the lack of dark-skinned actors in key roles. Miranda, who also made an appearance in the film, further accepted criticism’s statements and said he heard the pain and frustration over colorism. Later in his post, the film’s producer said he was trying to portray a mosaic of this community but was unsuccessful. I’m really sorry, he added finally. Check out Miranda’s statement below: -LMM pic.twitter.com/CHfdLgFUz3 Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2021 The issue and controversy became significant after director Jon Chu defended the film by noting how many of the backup dancers were Afro-Latino. During his recent interview with The root, Chu said it was a subject he needed to be educated about. In her interaction, Chu claimed that when looking for the cast, they wanted people to be perfect for the role. I think it’s a really good conversation to have and something we should be talking about, Chu added. Meanwhile, the critics accused the film to center the story around the fair-skinned actors. According to the film, the only black lead role is portrayed by Corey Hawkins, however, his character Benny is not identified as having Caribbean roots.







