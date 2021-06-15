BMO Harris Pavilion headliners, performance dates





item Summerfest officials announced the BMO Harris Pavilion lineup with Miller Lite on Tuesday, June 15. New this year, the stage lineup features national daytime talent. “After the 15 months that we have just lived, I cannot say how much my colleagues and I look forward to Summerfest 2021, and in particular to welcome music fans again,” said Jud Snyder, Executive BMO’s superior for Southeastern Wisconsin. “The BMO Pavilion lineup is exceptional, with an incredibly diverse and talented group of musicians, and it will be great to relive the music live at Summerfest 2021! BMO Harris Pavilion’s 2021 lineup includes: September 2 Riley’s LA Guns at 4:00 p.m.

Bad boy @ 8:00 p.m.

REO Speedwagon @ 10 p.m. September 3 September 4 John Waite at 4:00 p.m.

Steely Dane @ 8:00 p.m.

STYX @ 9:30 p.m. September 9 Soul asylum at 4:00 p.m.

Ronnie Nyles at 8 p.m.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at 9:30 p.m. September 10 Jefferson Vessel at 4:00 p.m.

Zoo U2 at 8 p.m.

Goo Goo dolls @ 9:30 p.m. September 11th September 16 Tower of Power at 4:00 p.m.

To be determined at 8:00 p.m.

Dropkick Murphys at 9:30 p.m. September 17 Ohio players at 4:00 p.m.

TommyGunn and Fast Company at 8:00 p.m.

Charlie Wilson at 9:30 p.m. September 18 Neal Francis @ 8:00 p.m.

Black pumas at 9:30 p.m. Summerfest will be offering seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all of the night’s headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase, starting at 8:00 p.m. for the evening’s headliners. All seats will be clearly marked inside the room. FREE festival tickets: FREE to the public on a first come, first served basis on the day of the show in Sections 6 through 13. As with the other Summerfest stages, fans may occupy seats as they are available from the time the Summerfest gates open.

Advance Purchase Tickets: Reserved tickets will be available for each headlining concert, in Sections 1 through 5. Ticket prices will vary depending on the concert. Each reserved ticket includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the show. Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday June 16, 2021 and are available through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest box office. FREE DOWNLOAD: Receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android The dates and times for the sale of reserved seats for the evening concerts at the BMO Harris Pavilion are as follows: Wednesday June 16 REO Speedwagon @ 10:00 am

Black pumas at 11:00 a.m.

Charlie wilson@Midday Thursday June 17th STYX @ 10:00 am

Goo Goo Dolls @ 11:00 am

Kesha at noon Friday June 18 Joan Jet and the Blackhearts at 10:00 a.m.

Léon Bridges @ 11h00

Dropkick Murphys @ Noon

