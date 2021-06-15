Actor-turned-key NHS employee writes winning poem for colleagues

To see all of your work suddenly dry up as a young actor is one thing. Becoming a generalist receptionist in the interim is another. But throw the two together in the middle of a pandemic, phones are ringing off the hook, patients frantic, so we could be in Black mirror territory.

For actor in his twenties Gemma Barnett, that’s exactly what happened. Shed just finished acting in a series of Example of Dr Korczaks at Leeds Playhouse when the pandemic hit the UK with full force.

When cinemas started closing across the country, she says, I quickly realized I needed another job. Eventually, Barnett started working as a generalist receptionist at Tottenham and quickly became genuinely in awe of his reception team of around 15 women, mostly women, who watched them cope with an increase in demand for patients. Things got particularly trying when she learned that her new colleagues had lost family members to the virus, with one of them ending up in the intensive care unit themselves.

This only increased his admiration for his close-knit team. So much so that she entered a poem about them in the new Poetry for Good competition, the UK’s first national poetry award launched in honor of key workers and won (in the Spoken Word category).

The women I’ve worked with are amazing and there’s something really wonderful and positive about our relationship with patients, for the most part, Barnett says. They go above and beyond, which inspired the poem, but I didn’t expect to win at all.

She’s not new to the creative writing front, but she spent half a day writing this important piece, and five more memorizing it to recite in front of the camera for her submission.

After performing in theaters nationwide including The Vaults and The Bunker, Barnetts has had a knack for winning awards. She won the Best Actress award for her role in Tatty Hennessys One hundred words for snow at Trafalgar Studios, just before the first wave of containment as well. And his GP team has been a source of creative inspiration in more ways than one.

Then she takes her word act Bridge at the Moorgates Theater Deli. It’s an article about a heartbroken receptionist, love and loss, in the context of a pandemic.

Other Poetry for Good winners include Violet Smart, a trainee defense lawyer, and Jacinta-Maria Ifeoluwapo Chidiebere Wajero, 15, who won the Written Word and Growing Word awards. An ode to a cleaning lady at her university, poem Smarts Night watch took on a bilingual format in English and Spanish.

The awards received nearly 500 nominations, judged by Cecilia Knapp, the London Young Peoples Laureate for 2021; Rachel Long, founder of Octavia, a poetry collective for women of color; and Katherine Lockton, editor at South Bank Poetry.

Having worked in customer service all my life alongside acting roles, Barnett, a graduate of the Oxford School of Drama, says being the frontline staff of a GP practice is very different. Often the first faces a sick or worried person interacts with, front desk teams have a huge role to play in handling large and complex emotions with care. Kindness, calm and empathy are his main assets for the job.

People come to see you sick, anxious and in pain, she said. I have witnessed many small acts of kindness, such as coworkers watching patients over the phone when they know there are difficulties at home. Maybe that’s why it all started when she chose the team as the inspiration for her winning poem.

At the height of the pandemic, Barnett noticed that patient assault on staff was going through the roof. She attributes this to widespread fear and illness, as well as existing health issues.

Front teams, however, have become outlets for this frustration in the process. Looking at her colleagues, she sees a group of women who work tirelessly and who are not known to do it.

It was a very difficult time, she said. And the first person you can tackle is the person you meet at the door.

At work she has been the butt of comments such as it will be your fault if I die. A video campaign against abuse of generalist staff recounted such verbal attacks and the plight of those who received them last month. Looking back, Barnett feels there is a mismatch between patient demand and need and receptionists’ lack of power to change a broken system.

A recent survey by the Institute of General Practice Management found that 78% of general practitioner intake staff face unprecedented levels of patient abuse, including racism and sexism. A frontline worker said his tires were punctured after being unable to make an appointment with a patient. Another staff member, of Chinese descent, was spit on at work in a racially motivated attack in which she was blamed for the pandemic.

In 2019, a former generalist receptionist quit his job, unable to cope with daily abuse, and made his story public. He left his post suffering from both depression and anxiety. And that was before the stress and global horror of last year.

On the oft-repeated tale that GP receptionists monitor appointments, Barnett sees the reality as far removed from this. She explains that the number of appointments available, and the possibility of creating appointments outside this restriction, is not within the reach of the front team.

When someone desperately wants to talk to a doctor, you don’t want to tell them there’s nothing left, she says. A woman had a panic attack on the phone with a coworker. She managed to calm her down, but you wish you could do more.

Barnett blames state neglect as the main culprit, leaving people hopelessly unable to cope. In turn, is the displaced anger directed at key workers trying to help, rather than at the top? She thinks so.

We have people arriving with poor mental health and appalling living standards, encountering an equally frustrated receptionist who earns around 9 hours an hour and lives in London, she says. We all need a lot more support.

You will still find Barnett behind the desk of his beloved medical practice every now and then. Although she is now picking up the pace with her acting and resuming generalist shifts between concerts. And she came back to a group of deeply moved colleagues and a bouquet of flowers after winning the award.

The Poetry for Good competition was started by the social enterprise Clean for Good. The 100 best poems entered have been published as a virtual anthology on poetrypourbien.org