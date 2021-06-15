Prodigy reveals Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Crown stars





New Star Trek animated series Prodigy revealed their cast, with familiar faces ready to voice the new crew alongside returning Captain Janeway. Due to its airing on Paramount + and Nickelodeon, the show is expected to follow a group of rebellious teenagers who discover a broken Federation ship and decide to requisition it for their own adventures. After revealing a first preview earlier this year, the series has now revealed who will be voicing its characters, with Brooklyn nine-nineby Jason Mantzoukas (Pimento) and The crown‘s Angus Imrie (Prince Edward) on board. angelaweissGetty Images Related: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will draw inspiration from the original series in a key way The two will respectively play Jankom Pog – a 16-year-old Tellarite, who relishes an argument – and Zero – a Medusan, who is a non-bodily, genderless, energy-based life form. Rylee Alazraqui (Domestical economy) as Rok-Tahk, an unusually bright 8-year-old Brikar girl who loves animals, and Brett Gray (On my block) as Dal, 17 years old of an unknown species who thinks he is a maverick. Ella Purnell (Army of the dead) plays Gwyn, a Vau N’Akat raised on his father’s dark mining planet, while Dee Bradley Baker (Sponge Bob SquarePants) is Murf, an endearing and indestructible drop of an unknown species who loves to eat ship pieces. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. They all join Kate Mulgrew as returning Janeway, who is reprising her role as Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis. Speaking previously of his return, the Orange is the new black star said: “I have invested every twinkle of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to give it nuances that I have never done before in Star Trek: Prodigy. “How exciting to be able to present to these young minds an idea that has uplifted the world for decades. Being at the helm again is going to be deeply rewarding in a new way for me.” Star Trek: Prodigy is due to premiered later this year on Paramount + and Nickelodeon. Star Trek: Discovery season 2 [DVD] Star Trek: Discovery season 1 [DVD] CBS / Paramount Home Entertainment

