Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen apologizes for her ‘awful old tweets’
Chrissy Teigen wrote a Medium post on what she calls her “old horrible (horrible, awful) tweets,” claiming that she apologizes to people she insulted in her previous social media posts.
Several callous tweets have resurfaced online recently, showing Teigen targeting Courtney Stodden, “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham and Lindsay Lohan in some of the old posts.
In a tweet, Teigen told Stodden, who married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at 16 and subsequently appeared on reality TV shows, to take a “nap.” Stodden claimed that Teigen also used to direct messages to the then teenager Stodden. Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen once sent a message, “I can’t wait for you to die.”
Last month, Teigen issued a public apology to Stodden on Twitter, saying she was “mortified and sad” for who she was when she wrote the tweets.
“I was an insecure and attention-seeking troll. I was ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior, but that’s nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” Teigen said, adding that she had tried to connect privately with Stodden – who identifies as non-binary and whose recent interview touched on Hutchison’s behavior in their relationship – and she hopes Stodden knows how sorry she is.
In the Medium post, Teigen said she was now privately contacting the other people she had insulted.
“I understand they might not want to talk to me. I don’t think so Username like to talk to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I can’t stand the confrontation), “she said.” But if they do, I’m here and I’ll listen to what they have to say, while apologizing with sobs. “
Teigen admitted that she was a “troll” and that her targets didn’t need her horrible tweets. “A lot of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as some flippant, nervous kind of humor,” she said.
She said she was having fun using social media, but in reality she was “insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I had to impress strangers to be accepted.”
“Now, faced with some of the things that I have said, I take a deep step back,” she said. Teigen goes on to say that she “grew up, took therapy, got married, had children, had more therapy, suffered loss and pain, had more therapy and experienced more. life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY. “
“Life has made me more empathetic,” she said. “I understand better what drives trolling – the instant gratification you get from going wild and clapping, throwing stones at someone you think is invincible because they are famous. Plus, I now know what it feels like to be on the end of the incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of that is not lost on me. “
Model and cookbook author Teigen is known for her social media presence – even getting the Biden administration to follow her after President Joe Biden won the election and then asked them to stop following her, “so that I may flourish like me.”
She swore to delete his Twitter in March, writing, “It doesn’t serve me as positively as it does negatively anymore, and I think it’s a good time to call something up.” The mother of two returned to the platform less than a month later.
But after he tweeted his apology to Stodden in May, Teigen hadn’t used Twitter at all. Instead, she turned to Way, which she used recently to write more in-depth articles about her life, including her devastating miscarriage last year.
Teigen said her husband, John Legend, often said how much their 5-year-old daughter Luna reminded her of Teigen. “Every day I try to make sure that she’s the best part of me, all the things that I aspire to be all the time but fail sometimes,” Teigen wrote. “And we preach kindness to her and Miles whenever we get the chance. Will they finally realize there’s hypocrisy out there? I sure do. But I hope there is. ‘they will recognize my evolution. “
