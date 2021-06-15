Entertainment
Restaurant deals on steaks, seafood, waterfront brunches
If you are looking to make dad happy this Father’s Day (June 20), the choice is yours. Here is a sample.
STEAK AND MEAT FITTING TO DAD
Kitchen at the Hilton West Palm Beach
Don’t dismiss Galley as just another hotel restaurant. It is a good grill house. The executive chef here, Guillermo Eleicegui, knows a thing or two about steaks and wood-fired grilling techniques. A former chef at Miami’s famed Sugarcane restaurant and the Delano Hotel in Miami Beach, Eleicegui has produced eye-catching parrilladas on the restaurant’s bespoke mega-grills since starting Galley in fall 2019. Hell put this grill to good use on fathers day.
The special: a 42-ounce tomahawk steak with truffle fries ($ 96).
Kitchen at the Hilton: 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-231-6100
Elisabettas Restaurant
This Italian inspired restaurant concept with locations in West Palm and Delray highlights its beefy offerings on Father’s Day.
The a la carte holiday menu features dry-aged Elisabetta bone-in steaks on site: bone-in rib-eye steaks and New York strips ($ 33 for 16 ounces, $ 49 for 24 ounces) are served with roasted garlic and rosemary.
Elisabettas Ristorante: in West Palm Beach at 185 Banyan Blvd., 561-342-6699; in Delray Beach at 32 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-560-6699
Cafe Boulud
Stylish café’s new executive chef Dieter Samijn serves a special Father’s Day prime rib that includes your choice of two side dishes ($ 55). He also brings back Daniel Bouluds original DB Burger ($ 39) for over-the-top burger lovers. How much is that overkill? It is a chopped sirloin galette that is wrapped around a short rib braised in wine that is wrapped around a quarter of foie gras.
Caf Boulud: 301 Australian Ave., at the Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach, 561-655-66060
Outdoor restaurant guide:Where to find an outdoor restaurant near you
Iconic restaurants:Florida’s top 10 includes a West Palm institution
Mortons The Steakhouse
This upscale chain of steakhouses with locations in West Palm and Boca offers a Father’s Day surf and turf menu.
The special: Choose a dish, like the 8-ounce filet mignon, 8-ounce Manhattan-style strip loin, or the 16-ounce double-cut pork chop, and get a cold water lobster tail cooked with garlic and herb butter, plus a side dish and dessert ($ 79 per person). Reservations are accepted at Mortons.com.
Mortons: in West Palm Beach at 777 S. Flagler Dr., 561-835-9664; in Boca Raton at 5050 Town Center Circle, 561-392-7724.
Almond
This hip American bistro serves a special Father’s Day steak: a 32-ounce whiskey-aged rib eye served with two sides and an old-fashioned cocktail or glass of cabernet ($ 85). Reservations are strongly suggested.
Almond: 207 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, 561-355-5080
III Forks
This national chain of steakhouses has a great Father’s Day deal on-site or take-out: select one of the best steaks for $ 29.95. Options include 22-ounce boneless rib eye, 18-ounce bone-in rib eye, 8-ounce tenderloin, and 16-ounce New York Strip.
III Forks Prime Steakhouse: 4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-630-3660
FOR DADS SEAFOOD LOVERS
PB Capture
This seafood-centric restaurant has a surf and turf special on Father’s Day – a 1.5-pound Maine lobster served with an 8-ounce filet mignon ($ 95). Also on Chief Aaron Blacks special menu: steamed Maine lobster (market price). Dads also receive a free drink of their choice.
PB Catch: 251 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach, 561-655-5558
City oyster
This Atlantic Avenue mainstay serves a la carte Father’s Day brunch and lunch specials that include hearty breakfast classics (think huevos rancheros) as well as lunch platters (like rolls). lobster and fish-and-chips). Larger, dinner-worthy entrees are also on the menu (sweet potato crusted mahi, okra bowls, Veracruzana grouper). Dishes are priced from $ 14 to $ 77. There’s also a special brunch cocktail: Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys are $ 16 when you buy an entree.
City Oyster: 213 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-272-0220
Long live the beach
This seaside place will celebrate Father’s Day weekend with special seafood offers from Executive Chef / Partner Jeremy Hanlon. He boils crayfish on Saturday and a lobster casserole special on Sunday.
CrawDaddy Boil Saturdays ($ 20 per person) run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and partially benefit local nonprofit Little Smiles.
The Sunday Lobster Pop Special, which will be offered from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., features a whole lobster cooked with medium clams, fresh snapper and citrus fruits and served with homemade corn tortillas, rice pudding. garlic, pulled butter and lemon amarillo cream. Lobster pots start at $ 59. For an additional fee, you can add grilled NY strip loin marinated in chimichurri.
If brunch is more the business of dads, the restaurant also offers a seaside brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Viva La Playa: 10 S. Ocean Ave., Lake Worth Beach, 561-247-7245
Ocean views:Six of our favorite restaurants on the water in Palm Beach County
WATERFRONT BRUNCH FOR DAD
Flories at the Four Seasons
Flories, world famous chef Mauro ColagrecoThe signature restaurant at the Four Seasons Palm Beach Resort hosts a complimentary Beachfront Father’s Day Brunch. broadcast includes bar and raw deli stations, various grill stations, breakfast favorites including custom-made omelets and pancakes, wood-fired pizzas, and plenty of sides and desserts. Add to that a tropical tiki bar, local beer tastings, and live entertainment and you’ve got a beach party ($ 195 per person, $ 85 for kids 8 and under). Reservations are required and can be made via OpenTable.com.
Flories at the Four Seasons: 2800 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, 561-533-3750
Pistachio
Perched on the edge of the waterfront commons in downtown West Palm, this upscale French bistro serves one of the city’s tastiest a la carte brunches. On Father’s Day, brunch specials include a royal BLT ($ 18) stacked with dried and roasted pork belly, fried green tomato, arugula, fried egg and Cajun remoulade on a brioche bun and a summer truffle polenta ($ 28) garnished with roasted wild mushrooms, a poached egg, roasted garlic, black truffle shavings and black truffle juice.
Pistachio: 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-5090
Lucky Shuck
One of the new restaurants in the Charlie and Joes at Love Street Resort in Jupiter, Lucky Shuck serves Father’s Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On the à la carte menu: Southern dishes like fried chicken and johnnycakes, shrimp and oatmeal, and New Orleans donuts. The restaurant’s extensive beer list offers plenty of pairing options and the sparkling views are offered by Jupiter Inlet.
Lucky Shuck: 1116 Love St., at Charlie and Joes at Love Street, Jupiter, 561-532-3331
