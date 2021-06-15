Why was Twitch Star Ludwig banned from YouTube? The 618 day download sequence is ruined!





Popular Twitch streamer Ludwig was forced to end his nearly 2-year upload streak today after YouTube flagged one of his videos. The content creator took to social media to let viewers know about his weeklong ban. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> i just got banned @TeamYouTube for a week after a video was posted for “child safety” This means the end of my 618 day download sequence The first time I won’t upload video in almost 2 years Sad day Ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 15, 2021 Why was Ludwig banned from YouTube? Ludwig, who has a 618-day upload streak, was banned from YouTube for a week. This development derives from its recent download, titled You laugh, you lose. This video was posted for the safety of children, and Ludwig was not happy with it. Speaking to Twitter, the Twitch streamer wrote: Just got banned from @TeamYouTube for a week after a video has been flagged for child safety that means the end of my 618 day download streak. He then continued: The first time I won’t upload a video for almost 2 years. Sad day. At the time of writing, the timestamp of the reported video is not entirely clear. Some fans believe the ban came from video of a monkey throwing his feces at a child. While others believe this may have been caused by a clip in which Ludwig spoke about child labor. However, Ludwig quickly rejected these theories, comment: There is no way that it is that, there is no universe that it is that. How did YouTube react? Following the tweet from streamers surrounding his weeklong ban, @TeamYouTube finally responded. The account wrote: By jumping we forwarded the video to our team for review and follow up once we find out more. Appreciate your patience in the meantime. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> Twitch streamer fans react on Twitter In light of all this ordeal, Ludwig fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Users have even started using the #freeludwig hashtag. Looking at YouTube’s response one fan wrote: What sucks is it happens to countless other smaller channels that don’t have enough influence to make this happen 🙁 This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> #freeludwig Ludwig is one of my favorite YouTube content creators and it’s absolutely ridiculous to temporarily ban a creator who doesn’t break any YouTube guidelines. Hood (@HoodTwitch) June 15, 2021 Another tweeted: Team YouTube wtf man. Ludwig, I’m sorry man, keep your chin up and take this time as a break, you deserve it !! This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> I need my daily Ludwig content @Youtube AngelicCinnamonBun (@angeliccinnabun) June 15, 2021 As a youtube frog, I’m sick of having to turn to Twitch for my Ludwig content. BRING THE #freeludwig YouTube is ending a 618 day download streak for one of the most positive influences on the internet for no good reason, sucks! #freeludwig Do you think YouTube should have banned Ludwig? In other news, why is Flag Day June 14? History behind the national celebration!







