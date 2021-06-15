Christiane Amanpour Tells Viewers She Has Cancer





CNN’s chief international presenter Christiane Amanpour has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she told viewers on Monday. Ms Amanpour, who had been off the air for four weeks due to her illness, shared the news at the start of her nightly interview schedule for CNN International, based in her hometown of London. I have successfully had major surgery to remove it, and am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the best possible long-term prognosis, and I am confident, she said. Ms Amanpour, 63, said she was sharing the news because she wanted to be transparent, but mostly to stress the importance of early diagnosis. She urged women to educate themselves about this disease, get all the regular screenings and exams possible, always listen to their bodies and, of course, make sure their legitimate medical concerns are not sidelined or diminished.

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women, with a lifetime risk of developing it of about one in 78, according to the American Cancer Society. It is also one of the deadliest cancers for women, in large part because it is often only detected at an advanced stage. There is no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer in women without symptoms, although an annual pelvic exam can be an important tool. Early detection is associated with higher survival rates. Ms Amanpour said she felt lucky to have health insurance thanks to the work and amazing doctors treating me in a country supported, of course, by the brilliant NHS, referring to the British National Health Service. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Ms. Amanpour has interviewed dozens of world leaders and reported on conflicts around the world. She joined CNN in 1983 as a junior assistant in the office of international missions at its headquarters in Atlanta, later becoming a reporter for the network in New York and, in 1992, its chief international correspondent. After a brief stint on ABC, she returned to CNN in 2012 as the host of Amanpour, a version of which also airs on PBS. Friends and colleagues shared messages of support on Twitter. I send you love, giant hugs and healing thoughts my friend said Judy Woodruff, the anchor of PBS NewsHour. You will get by, we are all here for you.

Ms Amanpour’s remarks only occupied the first minute of her show on Monday. So that’s my news, she concludes. Now let’s move on to the news.







