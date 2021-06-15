Elite Season 3 Recap | Who killed Polo? What you need to know so far

Through: Emma Fraser

Before wealthy Upper East Side teens do their big Gossip Girl reboot next month, equally wealthy students at the exclusive bilingual Elites de Las Encinas high school return for more outrageous antics.

The Netflix Spanish-language series features an intoxicating mix of endless parties, intense friendships and romantic dates with a secondary murder order. It is difficult to graduate under these conditions, and having to repeat the last year means that some of the original cast are go back.

To celebrate Elite Week, the streamer is releasing a series of four fan-favorite-focused short stories that will bridge the gap between the explosive end of season three and the highly anticipated new one. Elite casting and characters(including a prince!).

So far, high-octane storylines include two murder mysteries, blackmail, polyamorous relationships, a drug empire, and cancer.

* Warning: spoilers for upcoming Elite Season 3! *

Each season has followed two timelines that slowly come together (similar to How to Get Away with Murder and Big Little Lies) to increase the tension and the dramatic stakes. The arrival of three working-class scholarship students in the very first episode highlighted an inherent snobbery and instantaneous rivalries that turned to friendship, love at first sight, and dating in secret.

The murder of recently reformed Savage Child Mariana Nunier (Mara Pedraza) had a ripple effect throughout all three seasons, but the killer eventually admitted his guilt after being ostracized by almost everyone he knew. Polo Benavent (lvaro Rico) hit Mariana in the head with an ornate winged trophy in an effort to protect his then girlfriend, the Carla Rosn family (Ester Expsito) from being destroyed for illegal construction activities that have leads to the collapse of the local school and the reason the three scholarship students attend Las Encinas in the first place.

At the start of the third season, Polo is revealed to be the corpse lying on the floor of the nightclub and the list of suspects was long. Several characters have suffered since he got away with a murder and it is faster to be a coachman who did not want revenge. It’s hard to imagine how the writers of Elite will raise the stakes and what new mystery awaits the return of the series with eight new episodes on Friday June 18.

In case your memory of the last season is fuzzy (it premiered over a year ago), here’s everything you need to remember.

Elite season 3: recap and ending explained

The Teatro Barcel nightclub where Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso) works is the focal point of the party and has been at the heart of many elite encounters and fights. His host at the Las Encinas graduation party and this is also where Polo meets his grisly end, and his dramatic fall through glass on the dance floor is not the first of his injuries. A broken champagne bottleneck is the murder weapon, and the initial confrontation takes place in the empty bathroom.

Polo won the wrath of many, as not only is it common knowledge that he killed Mariana, but his mothers withdrew the money from the purse that would send Lucrecia Lu Montesinos (Danna Paolo) and Nadia Shanaa (Mina El Hammani) at the university. At New York. The Lus family is extremely wealthy, but she was cut off and disowned after her father found out that she had started sex with her drug trafficker stepbrother Valerio (Jorge Lpez).

Without this money, neither Lu nor Nadia can afford to attend a prestigious university (and especially one in the United States) and it has put a giant question mark on their post-high school plans. At the club during the fateful graduation party celebration, an intoxicated Lu throws her glass at Polo before accidentally dropping the bottle of champagne that will become the murder weapon.

Lu isn’t the only one going after Polo in public as Samuel Samu Garca (Itzan Escamilla) picks up a knife in the bar with the intention of using it. This impulsive act is only stopped when his former enemy, the fiery Marianas brother Guzmn Nunier (Miguel Bernardeau) implores him not to waste his life for a moment of revenge. Samus’ rage stems from the fact that his brother has been wrongly accused of killing Mariana and is currently a fugitive on the run. He begs Rebeka Rebe from Bormujo to make his drug lord mother send someone to scare Polo for what he has done.

Reba has a huge crush on Samu but refuses to sanction this plan and the season ends with her begging her mother to leave this dangerous world. Guzmns prevents Samu from hurting his ex-best friend, but categorically tells Polo that he will never forgive him, even after Polo informed him that he was planning to surrender and convinced his mothers to give Lu and Nadia the price of the scholarship.

Those who have remained loyal to Polo through it all also have a motive, like the recently discontinued Cayetana Caye Grajera (Georgina Amors). In Las Encinas it is not uncommon for a group to thrive (this is the second that Polo is involved in) and the dynamic Caye, Polo, Valerio have flourished because they have all been rejected by their peers. Polos, a friend remaining before his death is Ander Muoz (Arn Piper) who had kept his friends a secret while coming out and being diagnosed with leukemia.

It’s when Polo goes to dry the champagne-soaked shirt that Lu confronts him in the bathroom only to yell at him once more. She is angry with the stock market and is keen to tell Polo the names of everyone he has hurt. I will protect my loved ones, she said, threatening him with the broken bottle. Instead of defusing the situation, he tells her that no one has ever loved her. In the heat of the moment, Polo is stabbed in the chest and the injured teenager says he knows she didn’t mean to. He staggers over the first floor area and that’s when he stumbles and falls through the already weakened pane of glass. Guzmn rushes to his side and grants his ex-best friend the forgiveness he never thought he would receive.

Rather than selling Lu, a plan is concocted so that the police have no solid evidence of a conviction. Each of them touches the murder weapon so that all of their fingerprints are on it (they even have Polos on it to suggest he committed suicide) and because some witnesses saw Lu go into the bathroom afterwards. Polo, they found a solution to keep her out of jail. Each of the teens is accusing someone different and that means not every witness story can be corroborated. Polos’ assessment that no one likes Lu is refuted in this act of unity I am Spartacus, and Samu is also quick to point out how the police failed to catch Polo in the first place. Because Ander thinks he’s dying, he volunteers to take responsibility, but the group effort wins. Polos’ mothers also confirm that he killed Mariana and both cases are closed.

Lu, Nadia, Omar and Malick D. (Leti Sne) are due to leave for New York at the same time Ander gets his final medical results. Instead of boarding the plane, Omar chooses to stay with her recent ex-boyfriend and tells Ander that he will be there until the end of his good news, as Ander is in remission. Meanwhile, Guzmn and Nadia proclaimed their feelings for each other and committed to traveling long distances. Carla also goes to study abroad and has entrusted Valerio with the management of her family’s wine business, much to the chagrin of her criminal father. Before graduating, Rebe, Valerio, Guzmn and Samu were expelled from Las Encinas for drug trafficking and intimidation. All but Valerio are resuming their senior year with Ander and Omar, while the recently graduated Caye works at school in the same janitor role his mother let last year’s shenanigans begin!

Will everyone survive the new school year? And how will the new teens of Las Encinas fit in with the old ones?

Elite Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Friday, June 18. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.