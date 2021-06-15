The role of Anne Hathaway in “The devil wears Prada” has been offered to Rachel McAdams three times





But Hathaway, who starred as Andy Sachs, a wide-eyed assistant to Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly in a high-fashion glossy magazine, was almost not chosen.

In an oral history of the film’s 15th anniversary, the cast recounted Weekly entertainment some behind-the-scenes secrets from the blockbuster movie.

Director David Frankel, who adapted Lauren Weisberger’s massively successful book of the same name, said Streep signed on, but they needed their Andy. Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst were all on the list.

“We started negotiating with Annie to make a deal, and it didn’t go well with the studio … We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to get it, and she was determined not to do it, “Frankel told EW.

Hathaway campaigned for the role, calling in and visiting studio executives to try and get them to give him the role. “It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was a subject that I take very seriously, but in a wonderfully joyful and light way,” Hathaway said of his character. Frankel said it was Streep who convinced everyone that Hathaway could be successful. “Meryl was eager to make the movie, and she said ‘let me meet her.’ “Brokeback Mountain” was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful little part in that. And Meryl watched that scene from the movie, she met her and called Tom Rothman at Fox and said, “Yeah, that girl. is great, and I think we’ll work well together, ”said Frankel. When the call came in, Hathaway said his answer was obvious. “I patiently waited for my turn and got the call. It was the simplest yes in the world. I remember the moment I found out I had the part, I I just ran into my apartment screaming. I had a bunch of friends at the time, I just jumped into the living room and screamed, ‘I’m gonna be in Le Diable wears Prada!’ ” , she told the publication.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos