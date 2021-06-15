New giraffe with new name to boot, ‘Lucchese’ on display at Fort Worth Zoo – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Thousands of votes determined “Lucchese” to be the perfect name for Fort Worth Zoos’ New Giraffe Calf. He beat: Jabali (which means strong like a rock in Swahili), Mwezi (moon in Swahili), Hickory and Thor. READ MORE: Haltom City Police Search Missing 11-Year-Old Imonyeah Jackson Lucchese was born on May 7 to his parents Kala and Walter. He weighed 174 pounds at birth and was over 6 feet tall. It is the seventh calf of Kalas and Walters the first. The Fort Worth Zoo is home to Reticulated Giraffes, a name that describes the rectangular brown-brown markings of mammals. Like human fingerprints, every giraffe design is different. Native to the African savannahs, the most distinctive feature of giraffes is their long neck, which can be 7 feet tall. Lucchese brings the herd of zoos to nine. He took his first steps in the African savannah on June 14 with the rest of the herd. What do you think of our new giraffe calf? Boy or girl? Watch for the revelation of the genre! Unfortunately, we need things to dry up here before you can meet the little calf. Until then, think about a name – and you should too. Well, share the details of the naming contest soon! pic.twitter.com/xOzZ3jwAtW READ MORE: Sacr Blue! Police in Paris, Texas are looking for men who climbed the iconic Eiffel Tower, causing $ 10,000 in damage – Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) May 18, 2021 Lucchese is not the only newborn on the savannah. ‘Peaches’, the little kudu, was born on May 5th to Umbrella and Martini parents. The little kudu is an African species of foot-bearer characterized by its coat consisting of a white line along the back with 11 to 14 branching stripes. This pattern helps to camouflage the kudu in the bush where it lives. The kudu’s small ears pick up and channel sound, making it easier for the animal to hear approaching predators. The two babies stay close to mom for now, but guests can see them frolic in the African savannah on their next visit. NO MORE NEWS: Mexican border towns receive more than a million dozen COVID vaccines from the United States







