‘The Blacklist’: Megan Boone quits Liz Keen Season 9 role on NBC





RELATED STORIES Elizabeth Keen will be out soon The blacklistradar. Original actor Megan Boone is set to leave the long-running NBC drama at the end of Season 8. It will make its final appearance as a series regular in the final on June 23. According to Deadline, Boone's exit was plotted before The blacklistThe Season 9 pickup in January, which gave the writers plenty of time to create Liz's final arc. Season 8 saw the former FBI agent on the run after attempting to kill Raymond Reddington. After the Jan.29 episode, Boone was absent for nine consecutive episodes – half the season so far – and returned in the April 23 installment. Since then, Liz has escaped several attempts against her clean life, courtesy of crime boss Neville Townsend, and now appears to be on the verge of getting some long-awaited answers from Red about his past and their relationship. The blacklist returns with its penultimate episode of season 8 in a new night, Wednesday at 10 / 9c. "When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of her empire, their shared past is revealed and long-buried secrets are revealed," the newspaper read. With Boone set to come out, James Spader (as Red), Diego Klattenhoff (Agent Ressler) and Harry Lennix (FBI boss Harold Cooper) are the latest regulars on the Season 1 show. Are you shocked (and / or saddened) to learn that Boone is leaving The blacklist? And what are your hopes for Liz's exit script? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.







