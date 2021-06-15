Boo Bash tickets are now available online, but what days are left?





We have amazing news for those who enjoyed Mickey’s not-so-spooky Halloween party! Disney is changing things up this year with the new Disney After Hours Boo Bash event coming to Walt Disney World very soon! Previously, this Halloween event was available to Disney Resort guests, but we’re happy to announce that Disney fans can now purchase tickets for this spooky party. Buy your tickets now! This month, Disney released dates and prices and allowed guests to shop over the phone. Disney fans can now purchase Disney After Hours Boo Bash tickets online through the Walt Disney World website! Starting in August, guests will be able to enjoy special Halloween-themed rides, free snacks, and take selfies with our favorite Disney characters in costume for the occasion. The Disney After Hours Boo Bash event will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for dates ranging from August 10 to September 5. Hours will change slightly from 9 p.m. to midnight starting September 7 and will continue through Halloween night on October 31. Ticket prices start at $ 129 with ticket prices for Annual Pass holders and Disney Vacation Club members starting at $ 119. After reviewing the dates, some are completely sold out, including, Tuesday 5 October

Friday October 8

Tuesday 12 October

Friday 29 October

Sunday October 31 What else can you expect for this Halloween event Did you know that Disney PhotoPass can capture ghosts hitchhiking right outside the haunted Magic Kingdom mansion? Disney fans love this special Halloween event, especially for spellbinding Halloween memorabilia, including exclusive magical photos and videos. Guests will be delighted with ghoulish entertainment with Goofy, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Miss Carlotta, Miss Renatta and Broome the Butler at the Haunted Mansion, Foulfellow and Gideon. Make sure to spot the Cadaver Dans as they are brought back from the dead to perform spooky songs. Watch this creepy but adorable video that Disney shared by showcasing Mickey and Minnie Halloween costumes welcoming Halloween fans again this year. Are you experiencing Disney After Hours Boo Bash this year? Let us know in the comments below! Need help planning that Disney Halloween party and not sure where to start? Our friends at Academy Travel are EarMarked Diamond. Click on the link for more information!

