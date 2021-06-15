Trevor Noah wants to come back to life – no matter what it seems

Until March 2020, Trevor Noah had spent almost every night for the past 15 years in front of an audience. He has hosted educational shows, game shows, awards shows, reality shows in his native South Africa. He toured tirelessly as a stand-up comedian before succeeding Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show six years ago, then continued to tour non-stop the three days of the week he did. was not in front of the camera. I tell him that in The Before Times, no matter where I was on the Vegas road, in the East reporting a story, in the North visiting friends, I would inevitably come across a sign displaying his smiley face, promoting an upcoming show at a venue.

It’s hilarious, Noah laughs. And I don’t doubt it for a minute. Were speaking via Zoom, and Noahs in a corner of his apartment in West Manhattan, his image resembling the way I’ve seen him in the last 16 months since The Daily Show became The Daily Social Distancing Show and he started broadcasting from a corner of this apartment. Only since it’s 95 degrees in New York today, he’s wearing a white t-shirt instead of what has been his signature quarantine outfit, a hoodie.

When the pandemic struck last year, forcing Noah to physically and mentally go inside, the producers of The Daily Show asked if he would like someone to come to his apartment and build a set. Noah refused, and it wasn’t a difficult decision. If he had to stay home, he didn’t want to forget the gravity of the situation. So Noah just set up a few iPhones in the corner of a room where he has a few shelves (these are World Cup trophy memorabilia you see in the background) and a TV screen connected to an Xbox and to a PlayStation.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. (Central comedy)

Over the years, Noah, 37, has used routines and daily goals to help him cope with anxiety and depression. The isolation of the pandemic has erased these furrows. Monday has become Friday. Wednesday has become Sunday. Noah couldn’t remember the day of the week, let alone the date on the calendar. Noticing the slowly changing seasons outside her window, that was her only real landmark. Playing Call of Duty: Warzone with teams of friends jumping from virtual planes and shooting each other has become a new routine, feeling more normal than the surreal empty streets of New York City.

Oh, I mean, it was awful. Are you kidding me? said Noah. If someone is suffering from depression, if someone is suffering from anxiety, you can do a good job of dealing with it. You can manage the way you eat, you can manage the way you exercise, the way you get fresh air, the way you relate to people. All of these things contribute to your sanity. Having everything stripped down at once had an impact on society that I don’t even think we started to understand.

Count on Noah to lead the conversation to awareness on this topic, just like he has done on The Daily Show for the past 16 months, speaking about the brunt of the pandemic, viral police videos killing black people Americans, the turmoil and turmoil of the presidential election, the Capitol uprising and, dear Lord, all other aspects of the tumultuous times we have lived and continue to live.

Moving on from bad news… to other bad news, Noah said during a transition in an early September episode that opened with the apocalyptic orange sky of the California wildfires. He could have used the line pretty much anytime in the past year. But somehow, Noah’s calm voice and playful humor helped make the nightmares a little less scary.

I do this selfishly, because when I make people feel better, I feel better, Noah says of his attempts to help his audience navigate the news and, if so, feel a a hint of optimism. There is almost a self-fulfilling prophecy that if you can make people feel better, that means there is still hope. And if there is still hope, then you can still have hope. So this cycle continues.

Staying at home in forced isolation during the pandemic was not a good solution for Trevor Noah. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

2020 hasn’t been a wake-up call for Trevor, says Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Many shows have had to change their tone because of the times we were in. The only thing we changed was the type of cameras we use.

The Daily Show was the first late-night show to air from home when the pandemic began, and it may be the last to return to the studio as restrictions relax. That comeback is inevitable, as is Noahs’ resumption of his stand-up dates. Things are getting back to normal anyway.

A few weeks ago, Dave Chappelle arrived in New York City for a handful of surprise shows and called Noah, urging him to come to one. Noah rode his bike down to the Stand NYC comedy club near Union Square, just planning to watch. But he ended up on stage, and it was exhilarating and new, both for him and for the public. Everyone wasn’t used to doing all this stuff together anymore.

I remember telling the audience, you know I didn’t prepare because I rode my bike to the show, says Noah. You don’t ride a bike for something that might end in your failure, because then you have to cycle home, and that’s not exactly how you want to celebrate your defeat.

Host Trevor Noah interviews Anthony Fauci on The Daily Show. (Central comedy)

It’s a perfect Noah joke, because firstly it’s funny and secondly it’s analytical. Ask Noah a question and he will attack him from all angles. Daily Show showrunner Jen Flanz says his mind is always going and, indeed, Noah sometimes ends his thoughts with the term et cetera, repeating it four, five, six times, essentially acknowledging that A) he realizes that ‘he has probably already completely covered the subject at hand and B) he could still go on because, in fact, there is much more to be said.

What occupies Noah’s thoughts as the country reopens is how all that quiet time forced on him over the past 16 months may have changed him. He knows he’s different. How could he not be? Flanz says that she and Noah wondered if, once life was back to normal (I’m knocking on wood), people would fall back into familiar patterns or maybe fight to get back to their routines or maybe find each other again. to see things from a different perspective. Noah believes he will move on, actively asking: do I want to be a part of my life? Is this what i want to be part of my life? And it may not be a yes or no answer. It might be a yes, but just a small part, a fraction of what it was before.

I have spent over a decade working nonstop, says Noah. And I mean nonstop. Which is a badge of honor in America. In many other parts of the world people would say: You have a problem. I have missed weddings. I missed birthdays. I missed a funeral. Then something like that happens and you go, man. I missed a lot of life. And so when you think back on these things I can tell you I have no memory of leaving, Ah, man, I can’t wait to get back to the red carpet. No. I can’t wait to go back and sit in a living room with my best friends. Can’t wait to start barbecuing in the park again. I can’t wait to start celebrating a friend who had a baby again or to celebrate a milestone in the lives of my siblings.

These are the things that I fell into the trap of taking for granted, because you felt like these things were always promised and were always going to happen, and I felt like a career was something that had to be now and had to be all the time, Noah said. Yet, ironically, who would have thought: a pandemic would hit the world, the world would stop and the only thing that would not stop would be work.

Trevor Noah says he would like to slow down his workload and devote more time to his personal life. But can he? (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Noah laughs. Because it’s pretty funny, as bitter truths sometimes are. Flanz thinks Noah will have a hard time regulating his love for the show and not reverting to the habit of playing nonstop. Noah wonders about this as well, knowing how much he misses the audience and how he feels that part of his brain has been dormant for a year and a half. I can really feel it, he said. I can feel neurons in my brain that haven’t fired.

Can he strike a balance between the euphoria he gets from sharing feelings and ideas with groups of complete strangers and the little pleasures found in relaxing moments spent with family and friends? Probably? Perhaps? Noah searches his restless mind and doesn’t have a definitive answer. And he’s truthful enough to admit he doesn’t know, an attitude that has made him an effective voice during this time of uncertainty. We can’t say for sure how the past year has transformed us. It’s too early. But we can talk about it, explore it, try to understand it, learn from it, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.