Entertainment
Bollywood’s silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary is worrying
Last updated on
June 15, 2021, 9:22 PM
Yesterday was the first anniversary of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Yesterday was also a selection maunvrat the crème de la crème of Bollywood.
Don’t you get it? Let me elaborate.
Sushant was an actor. More of a superstar. This therefore makes him a colleague of other big and small names associated with the film industry.
But did they pay tribute to him yesterday?
Could nobody just write him three letters?
The answer is a huge NO!
It is a disturbing behavior of those stars or celebrities, who are revered by most of the population in India.
They are even defended when trolls or someone else attack them.
And they couldn’t even type three letters (RIP) and post them with a picture of Sushant yesterday.
I will especially note his co-stars of his films.
Even those who debuted opposite Sushant have been silent
They were mysteriously silent yesterday. They, of course, posted irrelevant things, all to promote themselves, their businesses or their “social work”.
Hey, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor, you all debuted against him, right? Still no homage?
Even Shah Rukh Khan had nothing to say about Sushant, although the latter expressed his deep admiration for him very clearly in several interviews.
Nothing from King Khan too, the man he idolized
“He loved me so much …”, this is how sabka King Khan began his condolence message last year. By the way, that’s not how you are expected to write a tribute to someone, that is, keep you in the spotlight. The tribute is always about that person, not you.
Karan Johar openly led a brigade against the rising star
Karan Johar, who has verbal diarrhea, has not written anything either.
In fact, he led the whole Bollywood squad against him: made fun of him on his supposedly coveted show, never invited him to that couch, never recognized him at parties and also released the only film he made with him, Drive, on Netflix, without his consent.
And he did it openly and without fear.
Amitabh Bachchan ji, you too were silent yesterday. ‘Why?’
After all, why will he be afraid? Johar runs much of the industry. It brings in income, and only money matters, right?
Amitabh Bachchan of, we had expectations from you because your post last year about it was just a question (“Why?”), but it resonated with millions of us.
You have become somewhat approachable, but your silence yesterday was truly disappointing!
Salman Khan, please stop hating a dead soul now
Now it’s no secret that Salman khan hated Sushant, for reasons he knew better.
This famous male child needs some pampering all the time. So if one of his juniors is ringing and talking and actually being smart, how can he take it?
He also clearly expressed his distaste for Sushant, at every event, keeping everyone in attendance there witnessing his immature demeanor.
The ‘business class’ of the entertainment industry doesn’t care
Why so much hatred for a missing soul, Salman?
Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are businessmen, and nothing more.
So they tweet or post anything on that front alone, no more and no less.
Ditto for Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan, Sushant’s co-stars in package.
Therefore, expecting something from them would bring more frustration, nothing else.
Please stop being so shameless Bollywood! Support the rising stars
But, is this the way you should treat your colleague? He’s not even there to defend his actions, if something like this has hurt your fragile ego. So please stop being so shameless and start treating rising stars, in particular, with respect and love.
