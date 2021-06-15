Lisa Banes, “Gone Girl” actress, dies at 65 after hit and run





Lisa Banes, a hoarse-voiced actress who has played roles in films like Cocktail and Gone Girl and has performed on the New York stage often, died Monday at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was 65 years old. Ms Baness’ death was confirmed by the New York Police Department, who said she suffered a severe head injury when she was hit by a scooter on June 4, as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue near of West 64th Street in Manhattan. The person driving the scooter went through a red light, then crashed into Ms. Banes before running away, the sergeant said. Edward Riley, spokesperson for the department. Police were investigating and no arrests had been made, he said. Ms Banes, who was known for her wry humor and confident, elegant presence, had appeared in various roles on television, on stage and in film for more than four decades.

In 1984, The New York Times named her one of 15 stage actresses to watch and described her as so sure of herself that she seemed unapproachable in the Off Broadway play Isnt it Romantic. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in this piece. Lisa Banes was born July 9, 1955 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. She graduated from The Juilliard School and was a former student of the Acting Company, the traveling classical theater ensemble. She won a Theater World Award in 1981 for her performance in Look Back in Anger. In 1988, she first appeared on Broadway as Cassie Cooper, opposite Christine baranski, in the play Rumors by Neil Simon. She played arrogant Tom Cruises, older girlfriend in the movie Cocktail in 1989, and the acerbic mother of a missing woman in Gone Girl in 2014. She has performed regularly on television, appearing on shows like Nashville, Madam Secretary and Masters of Sex.

In 2018, she played one of two lead roles in the off-Broadway drama The Niceties, a tense drama that pits her as a seemingly progressive lesbian teacher against a young black college student, played by Jordan Boatman. The Boston Globe praised their performance and said they both found the nuances in their characters, conveying the occasional cracks in their apparent certainty.

Ms. Banes is survived by his wife, Kathryn Kranhold, and one brother, Evan Sinclair. Within 10 days of the accident, actors and playwrights who had worked with Ms. Banes over the years expressed their support and shock at what happened. Eleanor Burgess, who wrote The Niceties, said she had been with Ms Banes shortly before she was hit by the scooter and described her as a bright, vibrant and wonderful woman. A full obituary will be published shortly.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos