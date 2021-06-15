Teyana Taylor presents the new Studs collection | Entertainment





Teyana Taylor is the new face of the Studs. The 30-year-old actress and singer has teamed up with the jewelry brand for its latest campaign for its Say It With Studs collection, which includes 20 ear accessories to pair with different words to express the mood of the wearer. door. . Teyana said, “I am thrilled to be a model in Studs’ new Say It With Studs campaign. The brand and the collection are all about bold self-expression, and with these new word earrings, I can let my ear do the talking for me. “I chose” Big Drip “,” NYC Vibe Baby “” F *** Y’all “and” Big Mood “as my ears because that’s my vibe. I love that you can mix and match these studs to create phrases that match whatever your mood. “ Meanwhile, the star recently became the first black woman to be named Maxim magazine’s sexiest woman alive. The “We Got Love” singer took to Instagram to express her joy at being at the top of the publication’s annual 100 Hot 100 list by “literally living in the skin I’m in”. Teyana captioned an Instagram post from her Maxim cover: “Someone is pinching me !!! Maxim Hot 100 will be named the ‘sexiest woman in the world’ literally living in the skin I am in. “WOW … Stepping back from the lens was a journey of soul-searching and self-confidence. Living up to the name and title of this shoot made me nervous (sic).” The mother-of-two also recalled the “dope” experience of posing for the magazine the same day she took her five-year-old daughter Iman Jr ‘Junie’ to school before posing for the camera. Teyana, who also shares her nine-month-old daughter Rue, with her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert continued, “This particular day was great because it made me see another side of myself. shoot, sweatpants hat and military jacket My hair wasn’t cut out for a shoot because I planned to put on a wig and didn’t have any makeup on. “I was so like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS … I AM THE SEXIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD IN SWEATSHIRTS AND A SKULL? (Sic)” The ‘Coming 2 America’ star concluded, “Kiss and love each other for who and what you are because only the purest heart shines through. Thank you @maxximag I am truly honored to have graced the cover. Thank you @gilles_bensimon for being so fun (sic) dear. “

