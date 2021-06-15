Hollywood Starmakers Launches New Social Media Website For Content Creators | New





ANGELS, June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – As more media companies scramble to attract viewers with streaming services, Fun City Media, a leading television and film production company at the heart of Hollywood, has launched a new platform that will appeal to both videographers and subscribers. PrimeTimeViews.com is an innovative and interactive social media website where influencers can showcase their creative talents, while earning the highest percentage of revenue compared to other content sharing sites. Launch on July 1, 2021, the founders of Prime Time Views (PTV) envision a rapid rise to world domination. “We have developed a more attractive stage for models, content creators and influencers to reach a larger audience on a better platform with greater revenue potential,” said Michael H. Klein, President of Prime Time Views and parent company Fun City Media Inc. “We are confident that our engaging format will quickly attract top talent and important subscribers, including professional recruiting agents, to what we believe to be the Hollywood social networks. “ Klein notes that content creators can enjoy the following benefits: Earn 82% of revenue Receive payment from them on the 1st and 15th of each month Flexible rules and regulations allow content creators to earn income without the hassle or jumping through hoops Strong promotional and marketing campaigns in place to promote the site Multiple opportunities on the site allow performers to monetize their offerings to consumers and define their own pricing model “Currently, content creators can generate high income from social media sites,” Klein adds. “We are not only giving them access to a more lucrative source of income, they will also be featured on a highly visible site that will treat them well. To encourage them to join our service, creators can keep 100% of the profits they generate. for the first month. “ Subscribers can connect with quality media creators through PTV’s dynamic yet user-friendly content sharing platform, which was developed by former employees of Microsoft Corporation. This dedicated fan base puts influencer careers on the fast track to becoming a mainstream celebrity. In addition to its plethora of performers and easy-to-navigate technology, PTV is distinguished by the seasoned expertise of its management team in the entertainment industry. Specifically, Klein is a former executive with Showtime, Vubiquity, iN Demand, On Command Video, Vivid Entertainment, Playboy and LFP, Inc, where he created and launched Hustler TV worldwide. Creative director Joanne Tamburro has written and produced several award-winning screenplays featuring leading actors, such as Armand Assante, Eric roberts, William Forsythe, Michael wright, Sean Young, and many more. Alexis Nanavaty, Vice President of Content Development, represents the perspective of her generation as a recent college graduate, while providing a feminine artistic approach to the site and its content. In addition, Nanavaty has fluency in French and Italian languages, which allows PTV to expand its reach as a global site for creation and innovation. Additionally, in light of the controversy over foreign-owned social media sites, PTV is based in the United States. Finally, PTV is investing thousands of dollars in an aggressive marketing campaign that encompasses TV, digital and non-traditional advertising, social media spots, advertising and direct mail. “We really put our money where our mouth is, because we are committed to making this site a successful and profitable business for everyone involved,” Klein concludes. About prime time views Prime Time Views is an interactive, subscriber-based social media website in the United States where videographers can showcase their creative talents around the world, while earning the highest percentage of earnings. Visit PrimeTimeViews.com for more information. About Fun City Media Fun City Media Inc. is a full-service video production company specializing in the development of television series, feature films, commercials, webisodes, DVDs, documentaries, live events, streaming content and video. music videos. Its powerful team of writers, creators, filmmakers and editors work with clients from start to finish of the project, providing locations, equipment, crew, and all the production resources needed to create a brand. strong company and a solid marketing strategy. Visit http://www.FunCityMedia.com for more information. Media contact Alisa picerno, Prime Time Views, 8608691509, [email protected] SOURCE Prime Time Views







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos