Hollywood Starmakers Launches New Social Media Website For Content Creators | New

ANGELS, June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – As more media companies scramble to attract viewers with streaming services, Fun City Media, a leading television and film production company at the heart of Hollywood, has launched a new platform that will appeal to both videographers and subscribers. PrimeTimeViews.com is an innovative and interactive social media website where influencers can showcase their creative talents, while earning the highest percentage of revenue compared to other content sharing sites. Launch on July 1, 2021, the founders of Prime Time Views (PTV) envision a rapid rise to world domination.
“We have developed a more attractive stage for models, content creators and influencers to reach a larger audience on a better platform with greater revenue potential,” said Michael H. Klein, President of Prime Time Views and parent company Fun City Media Inc. “We are confident that our engaging format will quickly attract top talent and important subscribers, including professional recruiting agents, to what we believe to be the Hollywood social networks. “
Klein notes that content creators can enjoy the following benefits:
Earn 82% of revenue
Receive payment from them on the 1st and 15th of each month
Flexible rules and regulations allow content creators to earn income without the hassle or jumping through hoops
Strong promotional and marketing campaigns in place to promote the site
Multiple opportunities on the site allow performers to monetize their offerings to consumers and define their own pricing model
“Currently, content creators can generate high income from social media sites,” Klein adds. “We are not only giving them access to a more lucrative source of income, they will also be featured on a highly visible site that will treat them well. To encourage them to join our service, creators can keep 100% of the profits they generate. for the first month. “
Subscribers can connect with quality media creators through PTV’s dynamic yet user-friendly content sharing platform, which was developed by former employees of Microsoft Corporation. This dedicated fan base puts influencer careers on the fast track to becoming a mainstream celebrity.
In addition to its plethora of performers and easy-to-navigate technology, PTV is distinguished by the seasoned expertise of its management team in the entertainment industry. Specifically, Klein is a former executive with Showtime, Vubiquity, iN Demand, On Command Video, Vivid Entertainment, Playboy and LFP, Inc, where he created and launched Hustler TV worldwide. Creative director Joanne Tamburro has written and produced several award-winning screenplays featuring leading actors, such as Armand Assante, Eric roberts, William Forsythe, Michael wright, Sean Young, and many more. Alexis Nanavaty, Vice President of Content Development, represents the perspective of her generation as a recent college graduate, while providing a feminine artistic approach to the site and its content. In addition, Nanavaty has fluency in French and Italian languages, which allows PTV to expand its reach as a global site for creation and innovation.
Additionally, in light of the controversy over foreign-owned social media sites, PTV is based in the United States.
Finally, PTV is investing thousands of dollars in an aggressive marketing campaign that encompasses TV, digital and non-traditional advertising, social media spots, advertising and direct mail.
“We really put our money where our mouth is, because we are committed to making this site a successful and profitable business for everyone involved,” Klein concludes.
About prime time views
Prime Time Views is an interactive, subscriber-based social media website in the United States where videographers can showcase their creative talents around the world, while earning the highest percentage of earnings. Visit PrimeTimeViews.com for more information.
About Fun City Media
Fun City Media Inc. is a full-service video production company specializing in the development of television series, feature films, commercials, webisodes, DVDs, documentaries, live events, streaming content and video. music videos. Its powerful team of writers, creators, filmmakers and editors work with clients from start to finish of the project, providing locations, equipment, crew, and all the production resources needed to create a brand. strong company and a solid marketing strategy. Visit http://www.FunCityMedia.com for more information.
Media contact
Alisa picerno, Prime Time Views, 8608691509, [email protected]
SOURCE Prime Time Views