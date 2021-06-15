



The cantankerous xenophobe called the Citizen in James Joyces’ novel Ulysses seems on the verge of making his wish come true after more than a century. In Joyces’ literary masterpiece, set in Dublin on June 16, 1904, the character rises up against foreigners, Jews and burly Englishmen and longs for an Irish battleship to fly the flag of the province of Munster, which shows three crowns on a blue field. It’s not quite a battleship, but on Wednesday the LE James Joyce, an Irish Naval Service offshore patrol vessel, is expected to sail through Dublin Bay under the Munster flag. The gesture will be part of Bloomsday, an annual celebration celebrated around the world in honor of the day Joyces’ character Leopold Bloom roamed Dublin. The Irish capital will host tours, a punk cabaret, conferences, film screenings and workshops. Irish diplomats will unveil a 36-foot Joyce mural in New York City, host a poetry competition in Mozambique and host a virtual celebration at the London Embassy, ​​with actor Adrian Dunbar performing a reading. The naval service will participate for the first time by sailing near Sandycove a bathing place where the novel begins and by flying the flag of Munster, the Irish Independent reported. The act will reflect enthusiasm for Ulysses but will not endorse citizen sectarianism, the newspaper said. The naval service has been contacted for comment. Researchers say the character, who ends up throwing a box of cookies at Bloom, satirizes a strain of Irish nationalism and xenophobia that helped drive Joyce into exile. The citizen accuses the English of syphilis and says that they lack art or literature worthy of the name. Any civilization they own, they’ve stolen from us. With the help of the holy Mother of God, he says, empty Irish ports will fill with ships and the first Irish battleship will face the waves and fly our own flag. None of your Henry Tudors harps, no, the oldest flag afloat, the flag of the province of Desmond and Thomond, three crowns on a blue background, the three sons of Milesius.

