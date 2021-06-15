Mandy Moore: I’m an aspiring beauty editor | Entertainment





Mandy Moore is an “aspiring beauty writer”. The “This Is Us” star enjoys playing around with new beauty products and learning more about skin care so much that she would love to write about the industry for a living. She told The Cut: “I feel in my heart, I’m a budding beauty editor. I love all lotions, potions, gadgets and fun things. I love learning about them and sometimes. acquire them and maybe use them once or twice, but not necessarily as part of my regular routine. “ However, Mandy prefers to read other people’s beauty tips and experiment with the products to see if it works on her skin as well. She added, “I’m terrible at this stuff. It’s the kind of thing I like to read other people, and then I steal these tips. I like these fun things to spray on something to put on. on your face before you leave the house, so your face doesn’t look too finished. Like, essential oil or scented water. I usually make rose water. “ The 37-year-old actress swears by coconut oil to combat many skin concerns thanks to its multifunctional properties. She explained, “I love good coconut oil. I have the impression that it is multifunctional and versatile. You can use it to remove makeup. I sat some on my counter, right next to my hand soap, and when I get out of the shower, I put it on. My cats are obsessed with it. I don’t think they’re supposed to eat it, but they will follow me into the shower because they know that when the shower is over, the coconut oil comes in. “ And Mandy has learned to “go back to basics” during the pandemic because she’s more “comfortable” without the glam. She said: “Before COVID, I used to break my neck to get eyelash extensions and to have my nails and eyebrows done. Over the past year everything has been reduced. I have realized that I can love it. -being to keep myself busier than necessary. In fact, I’m much more comfortable taking it all out and getting back to basics. I have kept this philosophy throughout pregnancy and postpartum, and I will take it with me for the foreseeable future. “

