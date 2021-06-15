WTC Final: Indian players REVEAL their favorite English breakfast and Bollywood movie set in England | Cricket News





Scrambled eggs, baked beans, brown toast and sausage seem to be the favorite breakfast for Indian cricketers as they are in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and a series of tests. five games against the hosts. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and non-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin say their favorite English breakfast was scrambled eggs, baked beans and toast, while Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane added sausages to the menu. In a video posted by bcci.tv on Tuesday, fifth player Cheteshwar Pujara said he prefers brown toast, roast potatoes and beans because he is a vegetarian. Movies, breakfast, laughs and more! DON’T MISS: A fun game of fast-paced shooting with #TeamIndia members @ ajinkyarahane88, @ImIshant, @ cheteshwar1, @ ashwinravi99 & @ MdShami11 on the sidelines of a training session! # WTC21 Watch it all unfold pic.twitter.com/hKsSszM027 BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2021 While hosting a ‘Rapid fire Challenge’, all cricketers agreed that Shah Rukh Khan star Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was one of their favorite movies shot in England. Other films shot in England that they could immediately think of were: Namaste London, Kal Ho Na Ho and Houseful. All cricketers agreed that England’s balmy weather was the biggest draw for visiting the country. Shami said he loved England because of the weather and the many opportunities it provided for shopping. Ashwin said that “the greatest blessing to come to England is to walk these great streets, especially in the general public in London, you can have a coffee by the side of the road, sit and chat calmly with the person with whom you go”. Rahane made it clear that while he enjoyed walking in the parks and going to cafes with his family, his immediate task was to play competitive cricket against New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton starting on Friday. and the Test series against England in August-September. “Playing cricket here is what I really love,” said the vice-captain. And after the fact, he said that “walking in the parks and going to cafes with your families, especially now that my daughter is here, is what I really like”. Meanwhile, BCCI announced on Tuesday (June 15th) India’s 15-member team for the WTC final, which is set to start on June 18 in Southampton. While five race leaders joined the 15-member squad, drummers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to find a spot on the squad. India team for the WTC final:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj,







