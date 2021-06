Lin-Manuel Miranda apologizes for perceived colourism in “In The Heights”: NPR

toggle legend Noam Galai / Getty Images

Noam Galai / Getty Images In one Twitter Publish, In the heights co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda publicly criticized the film’s cast, according to which only the light-skinned actors had roles as the main Latinx characters in the musical. Miranda apologized, writing on Monday evening: “I’ve heard that without a sufficiently dark Afro-Latino portrayal, the world feels extractive from the community that we so wanted to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we failed. I am really sorry. The film version of the hit Broadway musical, set in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, features only Afr0-Latinx performers in background and dance roles. (A main character, Benny, is black and played by non-Latinx actor Corey Hawkins.) having noticed that real life in Washington Heights is strongly Afro-Latinx. Miranda, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical with Quiara’s book Alegra Hudes, said on Twitter: “I started writing In Heights because I didn’t feel seen. And for the last 20 years, all I wanted was for us – all of us – to feel seen. I see the discussion around Afro-Latino portrayal in our film this weekend, and it’s clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, especially among the roles. main. I can hear the pain and frustration of the colourism, of feeling invisible in the comments. “ Miranda continued, “I am learning from the comments, thank you for bringing it up and listening. I try to make room for both the incredible pride of the film we made and for being responsible. of our shortcomings. Thank you for your honest feedback. I promise to do better in my future endeavors, and I am dedicated to the learning and evolution we all need to do to ensure that we honor our diverse and vibrant community . Siempre, LMM. “ For The root, writer Felice Len, of Afro-Cuban descent, interviewed the film’s director, Jon M. Chu, as well as actors Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera. Len asked about the lack of Black Latinx performers in the film’s lead roles. “This is definitely something we talked about,” Chu said, “and I needed to be educated on [it], of course. At the end of the day, when we were watching the cast, we tried to find the people who were best for those roles in particular. … I think it’s a really good conversation to have, it’s something we should all be talking about. ” Len wrote that she had requested an interview with Miranda, but was not approved.







