Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff pose “innocently” in vintage photo; Tiger Shroff reacts | Bollywood
- Anupam Kher shared an old photo in which he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. The photo appeared to have been taken at a Bollywood party.
POSTED JUNE 15, 2021 11:20 IST
Anupam Kher unearthed an old photo in which he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. The photo appeared to date from the early 90s and appeared to have been taken at a Bollywood party.
In the photo, Anupam Kher was seen wearing a white ensemble while Shah Rukh Khan donned a formal overcoat over a pastel colored shirt. He was holding a plate of snacks in his hand. Jackie Shroff also wore a formal outfit but had styled her head with a long scarf.
Anupam shared the photo on Instagram and Twitter with the caption: “When innocently staring at the camera was a style statement !! Unless you’re @apnabhidu !!! When a plate of food in your hand was a natural thing. When a Simple Kurta Pajamas were the ultimate party outfit. With #Jackie and @iamsrk !! From my scrapbook! #Friends #Actors #OldPics #Memories. “
Jackie responded to the Twitter post with a series of heart emojis. Meanwhile, her son, actor Tiger Shroff, responded to the Instagram post. He went to the comments section and wrote “amazing” with a red heart emoji. Fans have also responded to the vintage post.
“I think we should bring back kurta payjama as our official holiday outfit,” commented one fan. “Jacky sir looks really crazy,” added another. “It’s an image gem. Good old days,” said a third fan. “Simpler and much better times then, I guess,” commented a fourth.
Also Read: Anushka Sharma Responds To Woman’s Hand Grip While Taking Baby Video: ‘Nothing We Can’t Do’
Earlier this week, Anupam celebrated the birthday of his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher. Sharing a series of photos of his wife on Instagram, Anupam said: “Happy birthday my darling #Kirron! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! whole world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and direct! You face all life situations with incredible inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! Kirron is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
To close
