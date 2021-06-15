Rita Moreno denounces racism in Hollywood, urges Latin community to unite

item

Rita Moreno recalled the night she won an Oscar for her supporting performance in West Side Story (1961). It was then that she knew she was a name to know. The adrenaline of hearing her name declared the winner can be seen in her beaming eyes as she marched to claim her prize – an accumulation of a decade of hard work that finally paid off.

“It took a while,” the 90-year-old actress-to-be said of the recognition. “I had been in Hollywood for a long, long time and struggled like most Hispanic actors did back then and still are.”

“We’re not represented as much as we need to be, so I have a bone to choose from with the Hollywood contingent,” Moreno added. “I think we need to do better than we did. The black community has done fabulously well and maybe we can learn some lessons from that.”

Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the actor from a select group of artists has won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy. She made her acting debut at age 20 in So Young, So Bad (1950) and worked primarily as a television actress for over 10 years before landing her historic role of Anita.

These days, Moreno is doing the press for the upcoming documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, which focuses on her youth and career. She is also set to appear in the upcoming West Side Story remake directed by Steven Spielberg.

Racism played a role in Moreno’s life even before she started to play. Even as a child, she endured vulgar abuse that will not be typed in this article.

“What happened to me was that I encountered a lot of racial prejudice. And when you’re a little kid you accept it. You just think, well, I guess I’m no good. And you never wonder why. “

Her mental health suffered from the abuse to the point that she sought help through psychotherapy – or “talk therapy” – a gesture she said was “the best thing she did.” ever made “for herself.

“… It took me years to realize that I’m worth and that I have value. When you’re little and you accept those kinds of characterizations, you’re in trouble.”

Moreno’s comments come at a time when Hollywood’s age-old diversity issue, or lack thereof, is once again a topic of speech following the release of HBO’s In the Heights (2021). In the Heights is a story set in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood with a sizable Afro-Latino population in Washington Heights, New York. The film’s lack of meaningful Afro-Latinx portrayal has led to reviews online for failing to accurately portray the titular quarter. Recent comments from director Jon M. Chu and the cast in an interview with The Root have not helped to stem the tide in this regard.

Leslie Grace, who plays Nina in the film, is the only Afro-Latina among the main cast who is otherwise made up of passing and lighter-skinned Latinxes. In the same interview, Grace expressed her disappointment at the lack of diversity in the film.

“I didn’t realize before making this movie that I didn’t really get to see myself or see people who look like my siblings who are darker than me on screen,” Grace said.

Producer Lin-Manuel Miranda recently responded to the reviews in a tweet, apologizing for the under-representation.

The problem has always been bigger than a single movie. According to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report, while there have been small strides in increasing actor diversity between productions, the same can’t be said for essential behind-the-scenes jobs. Minority groups combined made up only 25.4% of directors and 25.9 of screenwriters were people of color. The problem gets worse as the production budget increases.

The same report notes that minorities had a substantial impact on the box office in 2020. Of the top 10 grossing films that year, minorities made up more than half of national ticket sales on weekends. opening for six of them.

Then there is money left on the table. A study by the UCLA-based Center for Scholars & Storytellers found that films that were not genuinely inclusive with their overall diversity (in front of and behind the camera) often lost box office revenue. For example, a film with a budget of $ 159 million was valued at $ 32.2 million at the opening weekend box office, with the potential to lose $ 130 million in total. That’s 82% of its budget.

These are just numbers though. Behind the statistics are real people like Moreno who have had to deal with the trauma of systemic racism all their lives.

“A child doesn’t know,” Moreno said. “They just believe it … and it takes years to get rid of that feeling [of] self-loathing. “