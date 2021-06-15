Why Jana Kramer sold her wedding ring again





Jana Kramer wondered whether to sell some jewelry her husband Mike Caussin had given her, but when it came to her wedding ring, the only tough decision was what to do with the money. During a recent episode of her groan podcast, the singer and actress says she flirted with the idea of ​​buying a divorce gift, like maybe a bag. However, the money she was making was enough to do something more practical. Caussin was able to keep the furniture, per their divorce agreement, so she redesigned the whole house, claiming that new energy in the house would make her happier. “So I took this money and gave it to (interior designers),” she says (for People). “It was our home and we made memories here,” adds Kramer (by Fox News). “I needed to create a new space that looks like me and looks like mine … So now I have someone painting the bar room. I’m going to make it a really cool wine bar for girls. helped me a lot. “ The wedding ring wasn’t the only trinket Kramer says she sold: There was a bracelet Caussin gave her after their book came out that she really struggled to let go. “I wanted to keep it so badly because it was such a lovely bracelet, but it represented something that was not true,” she shares. Kramer, 37, and Caussin, 34, separated in April, listing adultery and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons in divorce documents. Kramer did not detail what she discovered during subsequent episodes of her podcast, and Caussin (who more or less co-hosted the show with her) did not return. This is the second round of fraud allegations against him. In 2016, the couple broke up when Kramer found out he had been unfaithful. The therapy and counseling that followed was a topic that motivated their podcast and memoir for 2020. After the first incident, Kramer says she sold her wedding ring and all the diamonds he had ever given her. When Caussin proposed to her again, he presented her with a new ring. In recent weeks, Kramer has been spotted with a new man, podcast host Graham Bunn. The two are longtime friends who now walk the friendship line. She calls it a “tangle”. There are no pictures of them together on their personal social media pages, but the United States Sun has some photos that indicate more than friends. “We dance the line of friends. We dance the line and I’m happy,” Kramer says. See the shortest country music weddings including Jana Kramer:







