Meryl Streep quits acting method after “The Devil Wears Prada”

Meryl Streep said Weekly entertainment during an oral story for “The Devil Wears Prada” that playing fashion magazine icon Miranda Priestly was the last time she attempted to play the Method. Streep was a chilling presence on set during the entirety of the main shoot of “The Devil Wears Prada”, so much so that she retired from all group activity when the cameras were not rolling. “It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer, ”Streep said of the experience. “I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, that’s the price you pay to be a boss!’ This is the last time I tried a method trick. Anne Hathaway said Streep had never made her feel ‘intimidated’ despite Method playing, adding, “I always felt taken care of. I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I felt like I was taken care of. appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching over me. “There is this scene where [she says], ‘You are as disappointing as the rest of these silly girls, ”added Hathaway. “I remember when the camera turned on me, the pressure really hit me, and I had had such emotional fluidity in the day until then, but she just wasn’t anymore. the. I remember having the experience of watching [her] look at me, and [she] altered [her] performance very lightly, and just made it a little different, and brought me more of myself and allowed me to break through any barrier I had. Related Related Reflecting on Streep’s Method acting, “Prada” co-star Emily Blunt said Weekly entertainment, “Meryl is so sociable and fun to be around that hell, in some ways, it wasn’t the most fun for her to have to retire. It wasn’t like she was inaccessible; You could walk up to her and say, “Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,” and she was listening, but I don’t know if it was the most fun for her to be on the plateau to be so. Obviously, this wasn’t the most fun for Streep, as she decided not to attempt to act so extreme again on future productions. Streep recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk”, both of which debuted in December 2020. Next up for the Oscar winner is Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up “. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

