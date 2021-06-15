The Marvels reportedly added Park Seo Joon to the cast





The Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed right now as it prepares to unleash a flood of content. At present, Loki went to the small screen with its Disney + series, and Black Widow will soon come after him with his solo film. Of Eternals at Spider-Man: No Path Home, there’s a lot going on with Marvel Studios right now, and it looks like Park Seo-joon is just about to join in the fun. Recently, popular South Korean media released a story regarding the A-List actor regarding the MCU. Star News says it has learned that Park will be part of Wonders, Following Captain Marvel directed by Brie Larson. The post says Park received an offer to star in Wonders and will be traveling to the United States “later this year” for work. This update is an exciting one for fans of Korean dramas as Park is one of South Korea’s most popular actors. The star is currently finishing work on Concrete utopia but has played in many hits to date. Some of his most notable works include She was pretty, fight my way, Itaewon class, what’s wrong with secretary Kim, and more. As for Wonders, fans know little about the MCU entry at this point other than its release date. The film is set to debut in November 2022, so time is running out for filming to begin. Fans know Larson will be returning to helm the film, and Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige has also vowed to bring Ms. Marvel to the big screen. The sequel will likely involve Iman Vellani as the actress will play Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel TV series. We don’t know who Park will do it. star in this movie, but fans are just happy to hear that he’s involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He joins other South Korean talents who have joined the franchise like Ma Dong-seok (Eternal) and Kim Soo-hyun (Avengers: Age of Ultron). What do you think of this latest report? Do you know Park’s work? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or contact me on Twitter @Megan PetersCB. HT – Cosmopolitan







