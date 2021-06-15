Lavo launches its lively Sunday dinner club experience this weekend





PALACE More dinner and a show are coming to Las Vegas. Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge is launching Soiree Supper Club Sundays on June 20. The weekly dinner club features signature dishes, bottle service and new table cocktails with intriguing entertainment. Staff, from master to busser, have a blast in the entertainment at this 1960s New York dinner club experience. [EaterWire] DOWNTOWN A small fire broke out on Sunday outside the Bunkhouse Saloon, the DTP-owned entertainment venue that closed in March 2020. Las Vegas Weekly Reports that five people were found squatting inside the room. The Bunkhouse fire was small and could be brought under control quickly. Fortunately, no one was injured and there was no damage to the interior of the building, a DTP spokesperson told the weekly via email. [LVW] MIRACLE MILE STORES Cabo Wabo Cantina has relaunched its breakfast menu, available daily from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Mexican-inspired dishes priced at $ 15.95 each. Options include chilaquiles con huevos and grated chicken; a breakfast burrito; the breakfast quesadilla; and huevos rancheros. Other breakfast classics include omelets, French toast, pancakes, steak, and eggs, among others. Diners can order Cabo Wabos signature Mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody Marys and Paradise Punch, infused with Sammys Beach Bar rum, Grand Mariner and orange juice, cranberry and passion fruit, garnished with sparkling wine for $ 13.35. [EaterWire] WESTSIDE and GATEWAY DISTRICT Must Love, a non-dairy ice cream brand owned by Asian Pacific Islanders, collaborated with Honey Salt and Golden Fog Coffee to Spread Love, Stop Hate to raise funds and raise awareness of the AAPI Community Fund. . Honey Salt offers vegan brookie with Must Loves oat milk vanilla ice cream, while Golden Fog Coffee offers affogatos with Must Loves oat milk vanilla ice cream, both available until ‘to June 30. The two restaurants donate part of the sales to the fund. [EaterWire] Dinner and show with live entertainment make a comeback in Las Vegas [ELV] All Intel AM [ELV]

