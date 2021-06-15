Lagaan at 20: India’s latest Oscar nominee remains Bollywood’s seminal crossover hit

Lagaan, which results in a tax, is not based on a true story, but it can also serve as the origin story for India’s most popular sport. In the film, which turns 20 today, colonial India is introduced to the game of cricket through British imperialism. An arrogant British captain (Paul Blackthorne) bets the taxes of the seasons on a game, literally betting on the villagers’ lack of knowledge. But Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), tired of the monarchy’s stranglehold on his house, takes it upon himself not only to learn cricket but also to master the game while the fate of their village hangs in the balance.

Revisiting the drama two decades later, it’s clear why it’s a title to come back to again and again. Regarding the formula, Lagaan stays true to its Bollywood DNA. There are a number of catchy song and dance sequences out there, although the songs play more like diegetic numbers that add to the storytelling instead of the fantastic sequences that the industry sometimes leans on. (It helps that the songs are bangers, led by the great AR Rahman). It’s an epic sports drama with chunks of romance and comedy, all wrapped up in a length of almost four hours. Despite the length, it is extremely captivating and well laid out.

But it is also a typically Indian story. India did not gain independence from Great Britain until 1947, and Lagaan is not afraid to show the realities of colonial British rule, where every brown face was treated like a slave to the white man. In one scene, a lower caste man accidentally stings the horse he is cleaning. Blackthorne mistreats him both verbally and physically, treating him worse than the animal he was working on. In another, a senior status keeper cheers India on during the cricket match and receives a slap in the face for rooting out against Great Britain. Juxtaposed to each other, the film portrays upper caste Indians as working in higher status jobs than lower caste, but ultimately all Indians serve the British.

Lagaan also shows the realities of rural India, where the caste system reigns supreme. The film humanizes the caste of Dalits, or Untouchables, who are often portrayed as and seen as less than human. Through the character of Kachra (Aditya Lakhia), the innate mistreatment of lower castes is realistically shown: at first he is shunned from joining the team due to his societal status, but then the idea is overturned without fanfare Kachra can throw the ball with a spin. Suddenly he’s invaluable to the team; he is kissed like part of the team, despite what he was born into. It’s a subtle moment that seems as important to history today as it did in 2001.

Of course, there is the Oscar for it all. It’s hard to talk about it Lagaan not to mention that it is the last Indian film to receive a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film (Now International) at the Oscars. Because of this, the movies’ legacy is larger than life all these years later. While there are many theories and explanations for this fact, it still begs the question of what, exactly, made Lagaan stand out as the third film from the subcontinent to break through and receive a nomination?

The answer is probably political: the producer / star Khan organized free screenings in Los Angeles before the nominations in order to publicize the film, and also to meet the demands of the Academy around a cinema and the voting bodies must see 80% of submissions. Khan was certain that if voters took the time to see the film, they would be won over. The trick was to put the buttocks in the seats. We just started showing it to whoever we could, even hotel staff, it mentionned at the time.

But I also think Lagaan is a Trojan horse for Bollywood in general. All of my gushes above indicate that this is indeed a masterpiece, with beautiful cinematography and costumes. But the real beauty is that the film broke the mold of what Bollywood could be to foreign audiences. Those on the outskirts of India’s largest film industry were probably only familiar with the term Bollywood for frilly romantic musicals with incredibly long running times, and have rejected any film that went in that direction.

But the funny thing is Lagaan is all of these things, just wrapped up in the different wrappers of a historic sports period coin, and it fooled viewers and voters into believing that he wasn’t ticking those boxes even as they listened to songs of six minutes on a drought and romantic dance numbers to a puja. Lagaan was the most expensive Indian film to make at the time of its release and the price correlates directly with the quality of the final product. Khan was at the height of his fame and on the verge of becoming one of India’s greatest producers, and his collaborators (like composer Rahman and cinematographer Anil Mehta) were also at their peak.

Maybe the audience fell in love with the movie because its musical elements are really excellent and could remind them of old Hollywood musicals from their childhood. Or maybe the visuals vary from dry and earthy to lush and vibrant, the camera in love with its subjects. Maybe that’s because there’s a love triangle alongside clearly demarcated heroes and villains, and an underdog story that’s so gripping you can’t look away.

No matter what it is Lagaan proven that Bollywood storytelling can be high end and appealing to anyone willing to give it a chance. And 20 years later, it will still carry you in its magic.

Radhika Menon is a pop culture obsessed writer and filmmaker living in New York City. His work appeared in New York PostDecision-maker, Vogue teens, and will appear in brunette girl magazinethe very first printed anthology. She is a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan and thinks she is funny on Twitter.