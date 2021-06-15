Actor Ed Asner, Inventor Nolan Bushnell, TED Founder Richard Saul Wurman, Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Anu Shukla interviewed at What’s Next Longevity Venture Summit





LAFAYETTE, California., June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –As a pioneer in organizing events that bring together the best thought leaders in the $ 8.3 trillion longevity market, Marie furlong & Associates (MFA) added an exclusive element for its 18e What’s Next Longevity Venture Annual Summit: “Light Interviews” featuring iconic influencers who have reimagined our lives and illustrate that entrepreneurship has no age. These interviews are part of a two-day virtual event, June 16-17, with 300 entrepreneurs, investors, long-term care companies, nonprofits, government agencies, large corporations and the media. The e-learning event focuses on investment trends for an aging company and the opportunities to develop business partnerships. In the session “Light interviews: listening and learning” Marie furlong, founder of MFA, interviews a serial entrepreneur, Anu shukla, who has over 25 years of experience in the high tech industry. Ed asner, an Emmy-winning actor best known for playing Lou Grant in the 70s-80s TV shows, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Lou Grant, is interviewed by Sherri Snelling, corporate gerontologist and author. Nolan bushnell, 78, creator of video game giant Atari and restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese, who was billed by Newsweek as one of the “50 Men Who Changed America,” is interviewed by Fred fishkin, former CBS reporter and co-host of MFA’s “What’s Next: Living Longer, Better, Smarter” podcast. Richard Saul Wurman, the 86-year-old information architect and founder of the TED conference, is interviewed by Ted fischer, founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation. “We couldn’t be more inspired and grateful to our four luminaries for sharing their ideas on how to think about entrepreneurship, advocacy, passion and purpose and how it contributes to longevity,” said Marie furlong. “These interviews showcase the creativity and wisdom that help innovative ideas turn into great movements and successful businesses.” The world’s best longevity investors

Each year, the What’s Next Longevity Venture Summit focuses on who is investing and what the priorities are in the $ 8.3 trillion longevity market. This year, given the changes brought by the COVID pandemic, entrepreneurs and other attendees will learn about valuable trends from leading longevity investors: Primetime Partners, Ziegler LinkAge, CommonSpirit Health, Flare Capital, Heath Care Angels, Plug and Play, Sodexo , Techstars, Elevate Capital, Vista Partners, Flint Capital, HealthTech Capital and Third Act Ventures. In addition, a special session hosted by Mel Barsky from CABHI, will feature global investors in longevity: Healthy Aging, UK Research and Innovation; Mediterranean Towers Ventures headquartered in Israel; MT Health Care Design Research Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan; Saltagen Ventures in Hong Kong; and 7wireVentures based at Chicago. Sponsors of the What’s Next Longevity Venture Summit event include: AARP Innovation Labs, Home Place, Inc., Ageless Innovation, Nationwide Ventures, VitalTech, iN2L, Constant Companion, GetSetUp, LifeBio, CareLinx, Ziegler LinkAge, Thrive, BrioCare, Sodexo , Saltbox, Health Club and CAHBI. For more information on the Venture Summit, visit www.boomerventuresummit.com . Contact:

Maysen Folsom

8054053370

[email protected]

SOURCE Marie furlong and associates

