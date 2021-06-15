“THEM”: Little Marvin drew on Old Hollywood for Amazon Series

Little Marvin is living a surreal moment. Its Amazon Prime Video series, “THEM,” has sparked all kinds of conversation and is one of the most-watched series on the streaming service. “I am always faced with the fact that we have a show. I haven’t fully understood the fact that our show is out and is being viewed around the world yet, ”he told IndieWire.

The series, which followed a black family in the 1950s who moved to an all-white suburb of California to endure racism and supernatural events, was a passionate project for Little Marvin. More importantly, it gave him the opportunity to examine Old Hollywood’s historic creation and transform it by adding black actors.

“It was one of the most liberating and rewarding parts of the whole trip. To have the chance not only to pay homage to my favorite films of that time, but also to reclaim this frame, ”he said. During the series’ junket, Marvin spoke about the specific characteristics that played out in the series. He was inspired by horror thrillers from the 50s, 60s and 70s, including Alfred Hitchcock, William Friedkin and Brian De Palma.

“’Carrie’ is a very influential film for me,” he said. Little Marvin also said he was a huge fan of melodrama and that much of the inspiration for the series came from the work of director Douglas Sirk, as well as Todd Haynes’ subversion of Sirk’s work in the long 2002 feature “Far From Heaven”. “We were rarely, if ever, at the center of these frameworks,” Little Marvin said. He cites Alfred Hitchcock and his blonde actresses as another inspiration he wanted to subvert. “For the chance to reexamine that look and put Deborah [Ayorinde] there… was truly one of the most rewarding parts of the trip.

Little Marvin’s gratitude for the series is not out of place. As he said, there were concerns they might not have a show, especially once the pandemic hit. “The whole trip was speculative around this time last year,” he said. “We were all hanging on a thread in life when we were closed.” He said there is a sober sensibility to seeing the series now, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against racial inequality and the continued presence of police brutality.

“When you make a show like this there’s a little secret part of you that hopes it wasn’t as relevant, that the themes you’re exploring aren’t as relevant, but they still keep on being. to be, ”he said. “But it also validates why you decided to do the show to begin with.” An important part of this is found in Episode 5, a defining moment both for the series and for its main lady, Ayorinde. Told in flashback, audiences see what brought the Emories to Compton in the first place: the rape of Lucky and the murder of their baby by a gang of racists.

For Marvin, he said he had to go into this episode without blinders. “We set out, especially with this episode, to fight honestly and honestly against a history of violence against blacks in this country,” he said. It’s an episode that he fully supports but simultaneously understands that audiences would have many thoughts and opinions on it. “Frankly, I think the conversation is amazing no matter which side of the aisle you fall into,” he said.

When it came to writing the episode, the main thing was to focus on the character of Lucky and his story arc. “My mind was completely there,” he said. The other side of that, he said, was looking at it from a showrunner’s point of view, which meant devising how they would approach it when it comes to filming. “From day one we knew we had to wrap Deborah in a safe cocoon,” he said. This desire for protection also extended to the other actors on set, who all had access to a therapist on set.

As Ayorinde said while discussing the episode, it’s an episode that still gives her chills, especially as she remembers how the team on the outside and surrounding the set, who didn’t was not there, could hear him scream. “The craft services just came up to me and hugged me, they just showed me so much love,” she said. After filming was finished, Ayorinde said that she and the male actors in the scene would go their separate ways and fall apart.

Having the therapist on set was a huge plus, according to Ayorinde who ended up calling the therapist at the end of the day. “Your body doesn’t know if you are telling the truth or if you are taking action,” she said. “Every bit of fear, fight or flight, every bit that I imagined someone was going through, I really felt it. Ayorinde said she also ended up undergoing therapy outside of what was scheduled on set.

As Little Marvin continues to figure it all out, he remains amazed at how audiences dissect the show’s ending. It’s something he can’t wait to discuss as the anthology series returns for a second season. “The mint of this deal is what we set out to do,” he said. “It’s at the heart of the DNA of what we create… being so honest with the things that terrify us the most is going to continue to be the driving force.”

“THEM” airs on Amazon Prime Video.

