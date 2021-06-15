Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in Thelma & Louise: It’s Not Just a Really Gorgeous Face





Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 movie “Thelma & Louise” alongside Geena Davis, a cutting-edge classic about two women who embark on a road trip that quickly turns into criminal madness. The film, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who played the role of a cowboy vagabond. Sarandon recently stated Additional that the 57-year-old’s performance surprised her. “When I saw the movie the part that really impressed me, besides his beauty and beautiful body, was his sense of humor because he really fleshed out that part in a way that was not necessarily in the script, ”said the 74-year-old explained. “I was like, Ah, this guy is interesting, you know, he’s not just a really gorgeous face.” ANGELINA JOLIE UPSET COURT DIDN’T LET CHILDREN TESTIMONY IN CUSTODY MATTER: SOURCE “He took it as a character and as we can see from his career he really kept pushing the boundaries in a way that he really didn’t have to do when you look like that,” she shared. Still, the star admitted that she didn’t expect the film to be celebrated over the years. “I just thought it was so much fun,” she told the outlet. “We were kind of like a cowboy movie, except with women and trucks instead of horses and guys.” In February 2020, Davis also praised Pitts’ portrayal in “Thelma & Louise”. “He just got it,” the 65-year-old said PEOPLE magazine. “I could tell when he was auditioning that he was super talented. He’s done so many amazing things over the years. I don’t think it’s unusual for him to be honored. He’s really the star of the moment, this which is fabulous, and it’s just awesome to see. “ CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Pitt gained attention for his role in “Thelma & Louise”, where his love scene with Davis initially defined him as a sex symbol. While Pitt has had a successful career in Hollywood, it wasn’t until February 2020 that he won his first acting Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino. He beat an iconic group that included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP He was honored for his role as Clint Booth, a stuntman in the character of Leonardo DiCaprios in the film about the Manson family murders. Pitt previously won the Best Picture trophy for the production of “12 Years a Slave” in 2014. His Oscar resume includes four acting nods and three for production. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

