Greg Grippo, baccalaureate candidate, is he an actor? Why the fans think so





In the season premiere of The bacheloretteIt was clear that Katie Thurston had her eyes set on a few highly eligible singles, but she ultimately gave her first impression to Greg Grippo, a marketing manager from New York City. Although a competitor went so far as to dress in a catsuit to impress the Bachelorette, her connection with Greg seems to be unmatched.

But recent accusations have made Bachelorette competitor in hot water. After a viewer accuses Greg of joining the show to boost his acting career, many fans wonder if Greg is on The bachelorette for the right reasons. While he claims to have joined the competition to finally find someone to settle down with, recent reports suggest he has ulterior motives. So, is Greg Grippo an actor?

Greg Grippo, candidate for the “Bachelorette”, is he an actor? Greg made all our hearts smile when he presented Katie with a macaroni necklace made by her niece. Although he comes across as exactly the kind of father Katie was looking for, a thread on Reddit suggests otherwise. In May, @DeuxMoi posted a screenshot of a long list of allegations against Greg. In addition to claiming that he only used The bachelorette as an opportunity to become famous, the user also referred to Greg as a “manipulative liar”. They wrote, “He’s not on the show for love, let alone Katie, and his appearance on this show is only to promote and kickstart his acting career.” The article continues under advertisement Source: ABC Shortly after the allegations surfaced, @DeuxMoi received another submission which detailed a Bachelorette presumed behavior of the competitor. Although the author did not mention it by name, Single Nation is fairly convinced that the author was referring to Greg. According to them, Greg had already dated their best friend and things didn’t end well. The article continues under advertisement the source alleged: “My best friend dated a fan favorite competitor on The bachelorette very seriously for a year and a half and he was horrible with her. This sweet, shy boy act is exactly that: an act. He really is an actor. I’ve personally seen him have a fit and call him a terrible name to wear a minidress, so I can only imagine what happened behind closed doors. Source: ABC The article continues under advertisement They continued, “He broke up with her, she was extremely upset, then drove her back to her apartment alone for an hour at 1 am. We saw our kind, confident friend turn into a shell of herself and then get thrown onto the sidewalk. Of course, her social media is perfectly organized now. He has an image to protect. While these allegations have not been confirmed, Greg’s social media reveals that he actually attended William Esper Acting School at one point, so these accusations aren’t entirely unbelievable. But if Greg really is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, uncle in seven does a great job of hiding it. Greg’s Bachelorette bio says, “Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding a bike, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before he has any. children, of whom he says he wants at least six! We’ll just have to see how Greg and Katie’s love story unfolds in season 17. You can watch new episodes of The bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

