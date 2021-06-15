Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to Los Angeles to face new sexual assault charges





Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case dismissed Weinstein’s attorney’s request to further delay the extradition. Local prosecutors told the court that the Los Angeles district attorney’s office plans to transport Weinstein no earlier than late June, but most likely early July.

Weinstein’s attorney, Norman Effman, said he plans to appeal Judge Case’s order and ask a New York appeals division to stay the proceedings.

Weinstein, the disgraced film producer, was convicted last year in New York of first-degree felony sex and third-degree rape. He is serving a 23-year sentence in a maximum security prison outside of Buffalo, state records show.

The 69-year-old is in poor health and his lawyers have denounced the long sentence as a de facto life sentence. His legal team appealed earlier this year, saying a biased judge and juror tainted the trial.

Weinstein is also charged with 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women. The counts include four counts of forced rape, four counts of forced oral copulation, two counts of coercive sexual assault and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The alleged assaults took place between 2004 and 2013. He was originally charged in Los Angeles County in January 2020 with sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013. In April, prosecutors added an additional charge that stemmed from a alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010., and in October, prosecutors added six new charges. He denied the allegations, according to his spokesman Judah Engelmayer. “Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that each of his physical encounters throughout his life was consensual. That hasn’t changed,” Engelmayer said. The court hearing comes more than three years after investigative articles from The New York Times and The New Yorker exposed Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual abuse, harassment and secret settlements as he used his influence as a Hollywood broker to take advantage of young women. The revelations led to a wave of women speaking publicly about the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and harassment in what is known as the #MeToo movement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos