What it feels like to be swallowed by a whale





You can now add Michael Packard, 56-year-old lobster diver alongside Jonas, Pinocchio and Marlin (Nemo’s father) on the growing list of people who have been swallowed by whales and left largely unharmed. (Packard suffered a kneecap dislocation and soft tissue damage, but being the only flesh-and-blood person mentioned here, we’ll call it a win.) In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, Packard recounted the darkness that consumed him after being swallowed by a humpback whale while he was 45 feet below the surface during a dive off Provincetown, Massachusetts, as well as his immediate fears of death once he realizes what had happened to him. Packard said he was in the whale’s mouth for less than a minute before she spit it out, just as he imagined his final thoughts were on his wife and children. If you are wondering what it feels like to pass even a brief moment in the mouth of such an animal, it sounds as strange and unsettling as you can imagine. “He was full of water and I could feel the muscles in his mouth twitch around me,” Packard said on Reddit. “It was a really strange feeling to be sure.” Even stranger, this isn’t the first time that Packard has cheated on death. As reported on Reddit, the diver has previously survived a plane crash in Costa Rica, which makes his recent contact with a whale like a deep-sea scene from another “Final Destination” movie. Better luck next time, death.

