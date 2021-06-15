Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty, and more …





Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree Bombay– Actress Sonakshi Sinha adopted a tree. The initiative comes after a large number of trees were uprooted during Cyclone Tauktae recently. Sonakshi shared photos on Instagram on Tuesday where she can be seen watering her adopted plant with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha. “Now you can adopt one tree… or two… or three !!! Mumbai lost around 2,363 trees to Cyclone Tauktae and around 348 of them were in the K West district itself. the community can replant and adopt trees that have been uprooted! The actress shared in an Instagram post encouraging Mumbai residents to come forward and adopt trees. On the job front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s star “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The actress is also gearing up for her digital debut with the upcoming “Fallen” series, where she plays a cop. Aditi Rao Hydari’s first Telugu film, “Sammohanam”, turns three Bombay– Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her Telugu film debut with “Sammohanam,” released that day three years ago. She remembered the past and remembered the time she was offered the movie. Aditi played Sameera, a character who mirrored the daily struggles of a working woman. Speaking of “Sammohanam” finishing three years old, Aditi said, “The firsts are always special. I heard this story during a phone call with (the director) Mohan Krishna Indraganti. I loved the story and said yes immediately. She added: “There were a lot of well-meaning people who told me to make a more typical big-ticket movie than my first Telugu film. I loved ‘Sammohanam’ and went with my gut and am so glad I did. Aditi’s upcoming projects include “Hey Sinamika” opposite Dulquer Salman, and “Maha Samudram” with Sharwanand and Siddharth. Shilpa Shetty: “Shooting with my team after a year and a half” Bombay– Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a funny video on Tuesday that shows her team members scrambling to get their share of a bowl of tadka idli she offers them. Her staff sang “Dulhe ka sehra” from the 2000 movie “Dhadkan” to tease her as they gorged themselves on idlis. The actress said she was unable to determine if her team were thrilled to meet her after a year and a half or whether she was thrilled to just eat the food! “Yaaaay !! New recipes are coming guys! Touring with my team after a year and a half is what happens when I meet them. I don’t know if they are excited to see me or just eat the food. Kya kahein… Dulhan ka toh team deewana lagta hai! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ArtOfLovingFood #shootdiaries #gratitude #blessed #happiness, ”she captioned the video. Shilpa celebrated her birthday earlier this month and shared a note of gratitude for her fans and followers on social media. Kiara Advani flaunts action-packed avatar in latest video Bombay– Actress Kiara Advani flaunts an action-packed avatar in her Instagram post on Tuesday. In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the direction of her trainer. She twists and knocks the cap off the trainer’s head. “Hats off to him for trusting my kicks with @ mma.lalit after a year and a half,” Kiara captioned in her video. Commenting on her post, fans called the actress a “fitness freak” and “inspiration.” Kiara was last seen in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawaani” where she stars alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. The actress has her pussy full with upcoming films like “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan star “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

