Knives Out 2 launches Star Wars and Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick





Knives Out 2 added to its already impressive cast. According to Deadline, Jessica Henwick will join the Knives Out sequel line-up. The actress is probably best known for her role as Colleen Wing in Marvel’s Iron Fist series on Netflix, appearing as a Resistance pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. She will also have a starring role in The Matrix 4 and will appear in the Russo Brothers’ Netflix thriller The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. No details are yet available on who Henwick is playing in Knives Out 2 – in fact, pretty much everything on the sequel is being kept under wraps. What we do know is that the film will be another mysterious murder involving Daniel Craig’s private investigator, Benoit Blanc, and will be set in Greece later this year. Rian Johnson is also back as a writer and director. Alongside Craig and Henwick, the cast includes Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, Bad Moms), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night in Miami), Janelle Monáe (Moonlight , Hidden Figures), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days), Edward Norton (Fight Club, Birdman) and Madelyn Cline (Boy Erased, Stranger Things). Netflix would have obtained the rights to the two Knives Out 2 and 3 for $ 450 million. Considering the caliber of the cast and the critical and commercial success of the franchise’s first installment, this looks to be shaping up to be a good investment. Johnson, meanwhile, looks pretty busy – with his Star Wars trilogy, which is still in progress, he also has an original Peacock series in the works with Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne. “It was so crazy, because I sat on the idea of ​​the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank slate,” Johnson said of the sequel. “It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I have to find a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a whole new cast.” Knives Out 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but in the meantime, sort out your movie marathons with our guide to the best Netflix movies to stream now. Discover the best Prime Day TV Deals here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos