More Hollywood Movies Set in Connecticut – NBC Connecticut

Hollywood has arrived in Connecticut. Big name stars and large-scale productions have settled in and shot movies statewide in recent months. But attracting those shoots to Connecticut isn’t an easy process.

There is something exciting to see How? ‘Or’ What a film is being shot before your eyes. Fortunately, more and more Connecticut residents are finding they have a front row seat for the lights, the camera, and the action.

“I tell people in the industry all the time that we can give them whatever they need,” said George Norfleet, executive director of the Connecticut Office of Film, TV & Digital Media.

“It’s a period piece, so this type of architecture is almost timeless,” Norfleet said of a historic house on Charter Oak Place in Hartford.

Just a few weeks ago, the venue teamed up with dozens of crew members for a movie called Call Jane, starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks.

“We help them find locations. We help them find a team. We help them find equipment. We liaise with them to help them facilitate the authorization of people,” Norfleet said of the mission of his team, which is essential for the magic of the film to happen.

The Film, Television and Digital Media Office is in constant contact with production companies across the country looking for the right location to film. Norfleet argues that Connecticut can often provide the perfect backdrop for almost any movie.

We engage with them. We are in constant contact with the studios, the directors, the producers, the directors, said Norfleet. “I tell people all the time in the industry that we can give them whatever they need.”

Norfleet said it was all about the location.

“We have everything you would want to film here. We have cityscapes. We have hilly countryside. We even have a seaside, a beach. You know, we have everything but a desert here,” Norfleet said. , we tried to sell it and we sell it hard. “

There are financial incentives to attract productions to Connecticut, but Norfleet said anyone who thinks it’s just a financial giveaway to a mega film company should think again.

“It puts people to work and it impacts the state’s tax revenues,” Norfleet said. “When it comes up on a movie screen or a TV screen and people understand that it was shot in Connecticut, it impacts tourism. “

Norfleet points to Mystic Pizza, which helped launch Julia Roberts’ career. The restaurant is still a hotspot on the shore that visitors stop by and still see decades after the film’s release.

“We sell the whole state,” Norfleet said. “We would love to have people shoot anywhere they would like to shoot. We’re here to help that happen.”

The production team behind Call Jane recently wrapped up filming in Hartford and also on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, where two other houses have become part of the film’s plot. For weeks, the team stayed in hotels, hiring local caterers, renting cars – all helping the regional economy, and hopefully spotlighting Connecticut on the big screen. There is no release date for Call Jane yet.

Connecticut has a rich cinematic history. Some of the biggest movies shot in our state include Mystic Pizza (1988), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) with Harrison Ford and Shia La Beouf, Steven Spielbergs Amistad (1997), two versions of The Stepford Wives (1975 & 2004), and the comedy A Mighty Wind (2003).

There are many more movies and TV shows that have been shot in Connecticut. View the full list of the State Film, Television and Digital Media Board by clicking here.