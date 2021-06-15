Mary Kate Olsen says she and Ashley were raised to be low-key people

Marie-Kate and Ashley Olsen are as well known for their childhood acting careers and high-end fashion brand, The Row, as they are for how infrequently they speak to the press and how secretive they are about their personal lives. While this predilection for privacy is likely a response to a past life in the public eye, Mary Kate insists it’s also how they grew up.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of their fashion line, the sisters participated in an oral history of their brand to username magazine. Discussing The Rows’ modest and concealed aesthetic, Mary Kate explained that their particular taste is due to the fact that, we were brought up to be low-key people, she said. Ashley added, I think it’s potentially just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate something truly ornate or maximal, either. Sometimes a collection even starts out quite like this and then gets smaller. It doesn’t always start from this simplistic place.

Later in the interview, Ashley also revealed that she and Mary-Kate were initially opposed to their name being associated with the fashion brand, as they feared it would change people’s perceptions of the work it was doing. ‘they were creating. We didn’t want to be in front, we didn’t even necessarily want to let people know it was us, she said. It was really a product issue, to the point where we thought, who could we get to present this so that we don’t have to? They also confessed that when it comes to anything they do, they are very perfectionists. Mary Kate explained: We were hard workers and we have always been hard workers, adding that it makes her happy that people see the things they make as a perfect product or products that feel complete or whole.

She continued, I think the reason we make fashion is to constantly try to correct our imperfections. And you have next season to do it. But it’s also our job to find any imperfections in there to make sure we’re constantly pushing ourselves, training our eyes, and making sure everyone is served. Just evolve and learn. Ashley supported this point of view, adding that I think it was really important for us to stay in control and to get things done at the right time. This has been the driving force behind the brand and there are probably some things that have picked up speed, but there are others that have slowed down. So I think it’s about always finding that balance to make sure you’re obviously not late or slow, but keeping pace with the business in the right way. Don’t get ahead, but don’t stay too far behind. And I think it’s an interesting balance.

