Bollywood stereotypes gay men in movies with offensive manners and it must stop





For a long time, the portrayal of LGBTQ + in Bollywood was limited to transgender people who would either be a comedic character in the movie where his mannerism would crack people up, or he would be a psychopathic killer on the loose. Over time we’ve had some amazing films that have portrayed queer people very cleverly and subtly, without making fun of them (think Aligarh, Kapoor & Sons).

Eros International However, some traditional mannerisms are still shown that basically ridicule homosexuals and it has to stop. Homophobia runs deep in Indian society and it is very important to portray all genders and people of different sexual orientation and preferably in a serious light. Cinema has this power, given the enormous popularity the industry enjoys in the country. However, other than a few, most movies show gay people, especially gay men, as a funny character.

Fox star studios In some films, strange characters even get a separate comedic background score, in case the audience forgets they’re gay. It’s basically their laugh signal that’s very demeaning and disgusting. Not only do they stereotype the gay characters, but they also exaggerate the manners and looks of queer men, which sometimes makes us wonder if these writers and filmmakers have even met a gay person in their lives.

PNC Productions Here are some traditional stereotypes and mannerisms that we are done with and would like filmmakers to stop showing them in their films. Walking and gestures Ugh! Haven’t we all ended up with the typical hip-swing swing that almost every gay character ever has in a Bollywood movie? Plus, hanging hand, biting lips, and heavy eyes are a must-have, especially when meeting a sexy man. Who do this ? Only homosexuals in the movies.

Fox star studios Gay best friend syndrome By Bollywood logic, gay men don’t hang out with other men but have to find a sexy girl they can guide on love, relationships, and fashion. Plus, there’s a good chance they both fall for it and fantasize about the same straight man the girl would end up with. This same?

Eros International The spicy wardrobe How do you make a character gay visibly and obviously gay? Dress it up in flowers, roses, and all that is vibrant and colorful. Also add accessories like a tie in the most energetic print, a necklace and a rainbow colored glove to make it unforgettablely cheerful.

Dharma productions The accent If all else fails, wait until you hear the guy speak. Not only will he have a very obvious gay accent, but a distinct way of speaking. Plus, they often used words like Darling, Sweety, Babe when referring to a friend or foe, so you certainly know he isn’t flirting with her but will be either her best friend (see point 2 ), or incredibly rude. boss.

UTV Movies the sappy chap While a straight macho man is not allowed to be emotional and sensitive in Hindi movies, gay men are portrayed as people born with a slap in the eye. They cried over the smallest things, in particular a proposal scene (here is the aqueduct!).

Dharma productions These so-called mannerism and typical potrayal only perpetuate these stereotypes against queer men and it must stop now. Bollywood, are you listening?







