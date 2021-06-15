How much is the Star Wars actor worth?

It’s rare that actors in movies with such mixed reviews can recover and become famous, but that’s precisely the story of actor Ewan McGregor.
The previous films were pretty much a constraint for every major player in this series. McGregor himself even recalled it in an interview, expressing how much he needs to return to the Star Wars universe in his spinoff series. Obi wan kenobi. With the previous films not meeting everyone’s expectations, who could have expected such an actor to become a fan favorite after all these years? But it is clear that over the years, its performance (especially in Revenge of the Sith) is one that many fans have grown to love over the years. And now, they can’t wait to see more of him when his series premieres on Disney + in 2022.
But Ewan McGregor isn’t just a Star Wars star. He had a lot of success outside of the movies. Before joining the Star Wars universe, he had one of his biggest breaks in the movie. Trainspotting. And after that, we saw it all over the place. From films like Red Mill! and DC Birds of prey. And he even lent his voice to the character Lumière in the Disney live-action. The beauty and the Beast.
With all of these plans, that has to mean McGregor has substantial net worth. But how much is it? Here is what we know.
How much is Ewan McGregor worth?
Based on information from Celebrity Net WorthEwan McGregor is estimated to have a net worth of $ 25 million. That’s certainly substantial net worth, and it makes sense to someone of his caliber who has had an acting career for almost 30 years now.
That puts him slightly above his fellow Star Wars actors like Mark Hamill (who has a net worth of around $ 18 million) and Daisy Ridley (estimated at $ 9 million.) But none of these do. can be compared to Han Solo and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford. , which is up there at around $ 300 million.
Still, we know McGregor is absolutely priceless at the end of the day. And we can’t wait to see him in other projects, like his Obi wan kenobi series for Disney +!
Follow the Star Wars Actors category to find out more!
