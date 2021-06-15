Indian Bollywood Star Promoter Rajender Singh Helps India Amid Covid-19 Crisis | Global

In March / April, when India was in the grip of a devastating wave of coronavirus, many American Indians mobilized and continue to do so to try to save lives.

Promoter of Indian Bollywood stars, Rajender Singh, is among those offering relief to Indians struggling with this deadly disease.

Singh, the CEO of Star Promotions, has been working tirelessly for the past two months to alleviate suffering during this pandemic. So far it has shipped 210 oxygen concentrators, 50 oxygen cylinders and dozens of oximeters to India.

A midnight call, a WhatsApp message, then a constant stream of calls for help after he posted a message on a whim on his Facebook page saying he was ready to provide Covid-related help to anyone in need, Singh told India-West.

The Houston, Texas-based entrepreneur, who was helping on the sidelines in 2020, decided to go full steam ahead after finding that aid was taking a long time to reach his hometown of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. People were in so much pain, he recalls. But he soon realized that not only his city, but also many small towns in Rajasthan and other states were scrambling for help.

I was getting calls not only from Rajasthan, but also from Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi and Punjab. Once the momentum picked up and the process was streamlined, one lead led to another because the need was so great, Singh said.

Not only that, for the first time in his life, Singh told India-West, he used his political / bureaucratic / entertainment contacts to help people find beds in hospitals, ambulances, medicines and medical advice through experts based in the United States.

I am so happy that through my contacts in government at local, state and national levels, doctors, famous friends and businessmen, I was able to navigate this situation, he told India-West, adding that the race had been rough.

Sometimes I had to make dozens of calls to get a single bed in a hospital, he recalls.

And sometimes people just need a few words of encouragement, he said.

The first thing I tell people when they call me is, don’t worry. It will be fine. It’s half the battle won, he says. For over two months now, I haven’t missed a single call from India. Currently, my life revolves around just finding ways to help people at home.

During his 25-year career, Singh, who has close ties to the Bollywood fraternity, has successfully performed over 125 concerts in the United States and around 12 internationally. Some of the high profile stars he has collaborated with include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta and Kapil Sharma, among others.

Torn between two countries, Singh said that, like other American Indians, he too was shaken by the tragedy unfolding in India and, at times, consumed with a sense of helplessness. But each life saved gave him the strength to move forward.

But Singh also admitted that it was a team effort, adding that he was fully supported in his endeavor by Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal, Raghu Sharma, Minister of Health of Rajasthan; and actors Sonu Sood and Anupam Kher.

Once there was an urgent need for oxygen concentrators. I called Sonu and asked for his help, Singh told India-West. Almost immediately he made arrangements for delivery from Delhi. Another time there was a need for two concentrators in Ajmer. Actor Anupam Kher made this possible through his foundation. My cousin who is the BMC commissioner in Maharashtra helped mobilize resources. I was in constant contact with Arjunram Meghwal and Raghu Sharma. This kind of coordination was only possible with the help of everyone.

Singh said he also drew strength from his Houston-based friends Swapnil Agarwal, Harish Katharani, Kapil Thakkar, Jiten Agarwal, Madhu Patel and Laddi Singh who rallied behind him.

Every family I speak to has been affected in one way or another, Singh said. As we begin our post-pandemic life in the United States, I hope and pray that India is able to emerge from this crisis quickly. The situation has improved a bit, but the need is far from over. I urge people to help in any way they can. Together we can overcome this.

Even if he does not do it for the distinctions, his contributions are recognized.

Your gesture to extend needed medical aid and support from the United States to the hometown of Rajasthan is to be appreciated, Meghwal recently tweeted. As a nation, we are proud of the indelible mark of our Indian Diaspora to strengthen our efforts to build the #NewIndia.