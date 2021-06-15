Actor Kangana Ranaut addresses the court after the refusal of the renewal of the passport. Plea to be heard on June 25





Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut’s plea for passport renewal on June 25 Bombay: The Bombay High Court adjourned Tuesday to June 25 the hearing on an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut who said the Passport Authority refused to renew her passport citing an FIR registered against her by police in Mumbai. A bench of Judges PB Varale and SP Tavade adjourned the hearing after noting that Ms Ranaut had not implicated the Passport Authority as a party in the case. The judiciary also said Ms Ranaut’s request was “vague” and failed to record all the relevant facts. In her provisional application filed through attorney Rizwan Siddiquee, Ms Ranaut said the Passport Authority refused to renew her passport due to an FIR registered against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel by police in Bandra earlier this year following some comments they allegedly made on Twitter in October of last year, which the FIR said fostered hostility between communities. Attorney Rizwan Merchant, who appeared in the High Court on behalf of plaintiff Munnawarali Sayyed, told the judiciary that Ms Ranaut’s application did not contain any contested Passport Authority orders. Mr Siddiquee responded by saying that the Passport Authority raised a verbal objection to Ms Ranaut’s passport renewal application. To this, the tribunal de grande instance declared that it could not issue any order on mere oral submissions from a party. The high court also noted that while Ms Ranaut in her petition had only sought redress for herself, her sister’s name was also mentioned as the plaintiff. The court therefore granted attorney Siddiquee the freedom to modify the claim and challenge the Passport Authority as a party by the end of the day. The judiciary also denied Mr. Siddiquee’s request for an earlier hearing date. Mr Siddiquee said Ms Ranaut was due to leave India for the shooting of her film which was scheduled for later this week. The High Court, however, said June 25 was the earliest date it could set for the hearing. “It’s just a movie. The schedule can be changed. First of all, the request is vague. If she (Kangana Ranaut) was so vigilant, she could have gone to court with all the details at the advance. It’s just a matter of a week, a film production takes over a year. June 25 is the earliest date we can give, “the judges said. In her request filed on Monday, Ms. Ranaut said she had to travel to Budapest this month for the shooting of her next film “Dhakkad” and therefore needed to renew her passport. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

