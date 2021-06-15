Entertainment
Most Anticipated LGBTQ Movies, TV Shows & Books of 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter
MOVIES
EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
Amazon is releasing the musical drama, based on the show of the same name about a teenage boy (played by Max Harwood) who dreams of being a drag queen, on September 17. “I recently saw a trailer for Everybody’s talking about Jamie, and he looks so raw and beautiful. I can’t wait to see a movie about a teenage drag queen, ”said Zelda Barnz, co-creator of HBO Max. Generation.
ETERNAL
The MCU movie directed by Chloe Zhao is due out on November 5. “I really missed seeing movies on the big screen. So being the big gay nerd that I am, I was looking forward to Eternals to get out. It features the first openly gay superhero and couple in a Marvel movie! Come on, representation! Come for the superheroes, stay for the gays ”, says HypermarketNico santos.
THE LEGEND OF THE UNDERGROUND
This documentary about LGBTQ citizens in Nigeria premieres June 29 on HBO. “This extremely moving and beautifully shot documentary about queer Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora has sparked homesickness, heartache and rebellious glee just through the trailer,” said Akwaeke Emezi, author of Fresh water (in development at FX in series).
BLESSED
The 17th century drama, directed by Paul Verhoeven and performed by Virginie Efira, will be premiered at Cannes. “I’m so there for everything the guy who brought us Showgirls and Starship Troopers wants to do with religious ecstasy and lesbian nuns. Bring it on, Paul, you always do, ”says Eliot Laurence, creator-showrunner of Homeland: Fort Salem.
NO ORDINARY MAN
This documentary on musician Billy Tipton is due out later this year. “I am very happy with the release of this documentary on [the] transgender jazz icon, ”says Josh Safran, creator and showrunner of HBO Max Gossip Girl.
• • • • •
TELEVISION
GENERATION, SEASON ONE, PART TWO
“Generation is the first series that made me wish I could go back in time and redo my high school experience. I wish I could have been as daring as these kids, ”says Canals of the HBO Max show, which returns with new episodes on June 17.
LOVE, VICTOR, SEASON TWO
The gay teen drama returns to Hulu on June 11.Love, Victor is the show teenager Steven deserved but never got. I would have spent less time living in a closet if it had existed in the mid-90s, ”says Steven Canals, co-creator and showrunner of Pose.
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL THE STARS, SEASON SIX
The new round of the reality show arrives on Paramount + starting June 24. “The cast for season six is amazing, so I’m very excited to see what’s going to happen,” Barnz said.
SEX EDUCATION, SEASON THREE
The new season of the British series is expected on Netflix later this year. “Live for new episodes of this brilliant show, which got me through some rough times last year… no one does better for queer teenage girls,” says Laurence.
WE ARE HERE, SEASON TWO
The unscripted series starring Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela will return to HBO later this year. “I can’t wait to see season two. This show is full of joy and it’s such a celebration of self-expression, even in places where gay people aren’t often celebrated for who they are, ”says Barnz.
• • • • •
BOOKS
HOLA PAPI: HOW TO GET OUT IN A WALMART PARKING AND OTHER LIFE COURSES
John Paul Brammer’s queer advice column Hello Papi! has been devastating and delighted readers in equal measure for years, and this memoir [Simon & Schuster, $26] is sure to have the blend of tenderness, introspection and hilarity that made her writing so well-loved, ”Emezi said.
WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS
Tony-nominated actor James Cusati-Moyer (slave game) recommend We can do better than that (Penguin Books, from $ 21), edited by Amelia Abraham. The book, he says, “is a complex collection of essays from 35 diverse voices on the future of LGBTQ + rights. Stories, necessary arguments, and a passionate call to action that, like my friend and book contributor, writer and activist Adam Eli, often reminds us: “Queer people everywhere are responsible for queer people everywhere. Cusati-Moyer, who will then star in Netflix Invent Anna and DC Comics’ Black adam, adds: “In film / TV / theater, what I look forward to the most for the rest of 2021 and beyond are the LGBTQ stories told by our own community, with LGBTQ artists in the main roles representing those characters No stereotypes, no sidekicks, no longer being the object of a joke Authentic and respectful performance from start to finish.
A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
