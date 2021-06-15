Nashville artist Eli Mosley comes to Summerfest – Cache Valley Daily





Traditional country western singer Eli Mosley will perform for the first time in Utah. at Summerfest. LOGAN The final touches of Summerfest Arts Faire 2021 are being put in place for the community event June 17-19, said Executive Director Elaine Thatcher. This year, look for the festival at the Cache County Fairgrounds located at 450 South 500 West in Logan. It’s going to be hot, but we have places for people to cool off, she said. There is much to look forward to. We hope for good attendance. This year’s entertainment will include Eli Mosley, a rare artist from Florida living in Nashville making his first appearance in Utah., Thatcher said. He’s a pretty traditional country western singer and will add some variety to our shows. Mosley will perform on Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage. The denominational musician is inspired by George Strait, Brooks and Dunn and Garth Brooks. The singer-songwriter has visited more than 47 countries to help those in need as a missionary, but his goal is to become a well-known artist. We’re so excited to come to Utah and play Summerfest, he said. Logan will be the first stop on this year’s tour. The next stop is Texas. He said he played in the Western United States in Jackson, Wyoming and the Buffalo Roundup in South Dakota, but this is his first trip to Utah. I think our music is more like George Strait and our show is more like Garth Brooks, Mosley said. We try to have a lot of fun. He said he was looking forward to making new friends at Summerfest. We love to make new friends and meet different people, Mosley said. I tend to remember people and it’s so much fun to know new fans. Most of the same local artists will be back and most are 80-90% Utah. Ann Baily has said the Tabernacle Noon concert series will be on hold at the end of the week during Summerfest. There are only two performances this week because of Summerfest, but they will be good, ”she explained. The Utah Festival Opera will perform on Tuesday and the Broadbent Family on Wednesday. Summerfest has planned 167 stalls, 24 food stalls this year. The organizers have also set up an indoor stage in the center of the event and an outdoor venue. The Plein Air entrances will all be exhibited indoors this year. On June 19, Summerfest organizers scheduled a Motown band from Salt Lake to perform on stage. There is more parking at the fairgrounds than the Tabernacle and Cache Valley Transit District will provide transportation to and from the fairground. Summerfest generates $ 1.9 million for Logan and Cache Valley with sales taxes, motel, restaurant revenues and brand awareness.









