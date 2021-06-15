Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is a huge hit on her Instagram. The aspiring actress often drops the sensational style and beauty content that her followers love to see.

On Tuesday, Palak Tiwari looked fabulous in a strapless pink mini dress with white floral prints and green leaves. She looked gorgeous in the room with very curly hair and smoky eyes with flushed cheeks and tinted lips. She looked fresher than ever and lovely in this little issue.

Palak Tiwari set to debut in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra and presented by Prernaa V Arora in association with K Sera Sera Pvt Ltd.

The film is based on the story of a call center worker named Rosie and her sudden disappearance. According to reports, the film is based on an actual story. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

