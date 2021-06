Actress Lisa Banes has died after being hit by a scooter in a hit and run accident. The 65-year-old star known for playing Mary Beth Elliot in the 2014 film was crossing a road to join his wife, Catherine Kranhold, for dinner in New York City and on June 4 when a scooter driver ran a red light and collided with her, sending her flying across the road, Lisa was rushed to hospital but suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and was unable to recover. The star, who also appeared alongside Tom Cruise in a cocktail party and appeared on television shows such as Nashville and Masters of Sex, died on June 14, according to the New York Post, a rep for the actress has told Entertainment tonight how heartbroken they were because of Lisa. ephemeral tragic and senseless investigations into the hit-and-run. Our lawsuit with a New York Police Department spokesperson revealing they have yet to locate the driver of the black and red scooter will lead to arrests. Yes

‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit and run in New York Updated: 1:14 PM CDT June 15, 2021 “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit and run crash in New York City, police said. Banes, 65, who was hit by a scooter or motorbike while crossing a street on June 4, died at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on Monday, a police department spokesperson said. Banes has appeared in numerous films, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she has played roles in “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary”, “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS”. She has performed regularly on stage, including appearances on Broadway in Neil Simon’s play “Rumors” in 1988, in the musical “High Society” in 1998 and in the Noel Coward play “Present Laughter” in 2010. Her manager , David Williams, said Banes was shot as she crossed Amsterdam Avenue on her way to Juilliard School, her alma mater. Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity. Friends and colleagues mourned Bane s Tuesday on Twitter. “Just busted,” singer Jill Sobule tweeted. “Lisa Banes was gorgeous, hilarious and a big heart – always helped me through tough times. She was loved so much by so many people.” Actor Seth McFarlane said he was deeply saddened by the death of Banes, with whom he worked on his TV series “The Orville”. “His stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by his unwavering kindness and benevolence to all of us,” McFarlane tweeted. The police made no arrests. “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit and run crash in New York City, police said. Banes, 65, who was hit by a scooter or motorbike while crossing a street on June 4, died at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on Monday, a police department spokesperson said. Banes has appeared in numerous films, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she has played roles in “Nashville”, “Madam Secretary”, “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS”. She has performed regularly on stage, notably on Broadway in Neil Simon’s play “Rumors” in 1988, in the musical “High Society” in 1998 and in Noel Coward’s play “Present Laughter” in 2010. Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was shot as she crossed Amsterdam Avenue on her way to Juilliard School, her alma mater. Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter with the Center for Public Integrity. Friends and colleagues mourned Banes on Twitter Tuesday. “I just broke,” singer Jill Sobule tweeted. “Lisa Banes was gorgeous, hilarious and a big hearted person – always helped me through tough times. She was loved so much by so many people.” Actor Seth McFarlane said he was deeply saddened by the death of Banes, with whom he worked on his television series “The Orville”. “His stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by his unwavering kindness and benevolence to all of us,” McFarlane tweeted. The police made no arrests.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos