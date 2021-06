Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California – The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Weinstein will be transferred to Los Angeles after several delays in his extradition, an Erie County judge in New York ruled on Tuesday. Weinstein appeared via Zoom from the Wende Correctional Facility, and his attorney Mark Werksman also appeared remotely. Norman Effman, who appeared in the courtroom before Erie County Judge Kenneth Case, on behalf of Weinstein, argued that Weinstein was transferred to Wende due to the facility’s ability to process his health problems. Prisons are not designed for long-term incarceration, Effman said, and because a trial is unlikely to take place in the next four to six months, Weinstein would be sitting in a prison instead of his current prison during this period. If LA wants jurisdiction, Effman argued, they can do a virtual arraignment. Effman also argues that a copy-paste error on the prosecutor’s request for temporary custody renders it invalid. “We challenge the paperwork because it’s not fair,” Effman explained. “I realize that this is a legal technicality… This is what due process is, following the rules. They do not have.” Weinstein’s attorneys want him to stay where he is for treatment and say he “would be ready to go to LA when they are ready to start the voir dire for jury selection.” Meanwhile, prosecutors maintain their papers are in order and disagree that Weinstein can only be dealt with in New York. “They don’t choose when and where they get treatment,” Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable said. “It’s Los Angeles. It is not a remote outpost that does not have any kind of medical care. The case upheld the prosecution and also denied a stay. “Based on everything I have read and heard, I believe I will respectfully reject your petition, Mr. Effman,” Case said. “If California doesn’t come and pick up Mr. Weinstein within a reasonable time, sure, come back to me.” Weinstein’s Zoom was the last to go offline. “Are we done? He asked someone in the room. They chatted for a minute before the frame froze on an image of Weinstein with his head in his hands and darkened. “We are disappointed with this decision today,” a representative for Weinstein said in a statement to Hollywood journalist. “Earlier, Mr. Weinstein’s attorney filed a habeas corpus subpoena in the LA County Superior Court. We are asking the court to suspend Mr. Weinstein’s extradition to Los Angeles until he can receive the medical treatment he needs here in New York. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction for committing a first-degree and third-degree indictable sex, which he is appealing. In California, Weinstein was indicted by an LA grand jury and faces 11 counts of sexual assault.







