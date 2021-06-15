Ibrahim Qadri, SRK lookalike: I want to meet the superstar once | Bollywood





Growing up in the small town of Junagadh, Gujarat, virtually everyone who met him said to Ibrahim Qadri: You look like Shah Rukh Khan! To add to things, he would sport the Khans hairstyle of Deewana (1992). And the SRK fan, who has gone viral for his resemblance to the star, has since managed to post photos on social media and attend events. I didn’t pay much attention to it at the start. But, in 2017 when I visited Mumbai for the first time, being a big fan of Shah Rukh bhai, I went to Mannat (SRK home in Mumbai, India) to see him and got mugged in front of his house. The crowd started to gather around me and his security was trying to protect me from the SRK fans! It wasn’t until then that I realized how true it had always been, says Qadri, recalling how he then started dressing like SRK in real life, and later, he began to participate in shows and events all over the country.

Qadri, 32, likes to dress like SRK in real life, and says he has been offered to star in commercials and web series in the past.

When I walked out of the movie theater after watching Raees (2017), I had the same beard as Shah Rukh bhai, and everyone started staring at me … After that I started working on my physique and my look. Everything about me was different, and although people say it’s easy to copy someone, being like SRK in real life is very different. So I started posting videos and photos, I even recited dialogues from SRK, and it was thanks to social media that I received so much love, adds Qadri, sharing life when I play the role of a duplicate of megastars. I come from a small town where there are no opportunities to act, or even places where I could have learned to deliver dialogue. While bhai would wear designer clothes, I would settle for copies, he jokes, adding, “But I always believed that my skills were more important than my appearance; So I put a lot of effort into being as true to his characters as possible. Qadri has certainly found a loyal following, thanks to social media, and even receives acting offers for commercials and web series, as well as numerous marriage proposals! But that’s not what he dreams of. He admits, I don’t plan for the future, I just live in the present. I never wanted to be an actor, so it’s not planned. I’m just planning on continuing to host events, many of which were canceled amid the pandemic, so I’m working on my craft. But there is one thing he surely dreams of: I want to meet him once and shake his hand! I’m a huge fan of SRK’s acting and the way it behaves. He had a huge influence on my life. Outside of Mannat, I had a slight taste of the greatness of his existence, and I experienced it simply because I look like him. Author’s tweets @bhagat_mallika Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







